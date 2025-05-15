Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2025 / 8:16 AM

More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Starbucks workers at roughly 100 stores have launched walkouts over the company's new dress code policy. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Starbucks workers at roughly 100 stores have launched walkouts over the company's new dress code policy. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- More than 1,200 Starbucks employees launched a strike this week as the company has enforced a new dress code.

The Starbucks Workers United union said that the new dress code, which went into effect on Monday, has exacerbated issues with understaffing at stores leading to walkouts at about 100 stores to express opposition to the policy.

Starbucks barista and union bargaining delegate Jasmine Leli has publicly stated that the company did not consult with the union over the dress code.

"The distraction is Starbucks rolling out all of these new changes when all the customer is concerned about is getting their drinks and going about their merry way. They don't care what color shirt we have on," Leli said. "Starbucks hasn't bargained with us over this dress code change, and we just need them to get back to the table so that we can ratify this contract."

Related

Starbucks Workers United added that the walkouts are also meant to highlight other issues with the company.

"We're not just walking out over a shirt color. Starbucks is a massive company that refuses to focus on what's important. Customers and baristas alike want fully staffed stores, lower prices and wait times, and workers to be taken care of," the union said in a post on Facebook.

"They refuse to staff our stores properly, give guaranteed hours to workers, pay us a living wage, or provide stipends to pay for this arbitrary dress code," a separate post from the union to X Wednesday claimed.

The dress code as detailed in a press release last month, baristas may wear "any solid black short and long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirts and any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms.

"We're also making a new line of company branded t-shirts available to partners, who will receive two at no cost," the company said.

As per the release, the reasoning behind this change is to "allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America."

"Workers shouldn't need to spend [money] out-of-pocket to replace perfectly good shirts, pants [and] shoes when we're already struggling to get by," the union wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

Starbucks claimed that less than 1% of employees are responsible for the action in regard to dissatisfaction with the code.

Latest Headlines

Judge rules Trump unconstitutionally retaliated against ABA by canceling grants
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rules Trump unconstitutionally retaliated against ABA by canceling grants
May 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration unconstitutionally retaliated against the American Bar Association when it abruptly canceled millions in grants it awarded the organization.
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
May 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in western New Jersey arrested and charged a mother and stepfather after their 18-year-old daughter whom they had chained up and locked in a dog create for years escaped their home last week.
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
May 14 (UPI) -- A Russian Harvard University Medical School researcher held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since February has been arrested and charged with smuggling biological material into the United States.
For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks
May 14 (UPI) -- For a third straight day, the United States on Wednesday issued sanctions targeting Iran as the Trump administration attempts to negotiate a new nuclear arms deal with the Middle Eastern country.
Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
May 14 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told House committee members about plans to reduce flights involving troubled Newark Liberty International Airport as he explained why his wife was put on a plane at another airport
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
May 14 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. defended proposed 2026 budget reductions during separate House and Senate committee budget hearings on Wednesday.
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
May 14 (UPI) -- Several Senate Democrats want to know if the Trump administration is intervening on behalf of Elon Musk-owned Starlink to enable the global communications firm to land more deals with other nations.
Toddler held in U.S. reunited with her mother in Venezuela after parents deported
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Toddler held in U.S. reunited with her mother in Venezuela after parents deported
May 14 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old kept in U.S. government custody after her parents were deported was reunited with her mother in Venezuela on Wednesday.
Whoopi Goldberg to launch tea during N.Y. cannabis industry event
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg to launch tea during N.Y. cannabis industry event
May 14 (UPI) -- Award-winning actress, comedian, television host and entrepreneur Whoopi Goldberg will headline the Cannabis Means Business event next month in New York City.
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
May 14 (UPI) -- A former member of Michigan's Army National Guard has been charged with planning to carry out an ISIS-inspired mass attack Tuesday on a U.S. Army facility near Detroit that was thwarted.

Trending Stories

Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri ordered freed from ICE custody
Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri ordered freed from ICE custody

Follow Us