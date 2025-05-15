Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2025 / 10:43 PM

Homeland Security asks to mobilize 20K National Guard troops for border enforcement

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Migrants wait to surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border wall from Mexico near Campo, California, about 50 miles from San Diego, in 2024. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Migrants wait to surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border wall from Mexico near Campo, California, about 50 miles from San Diego, in 2024. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Pentagon lawyers are reviewing a request by the Department of Homeland Security for the Defense Department to activate 20,000 National Guard troops to enforce immigration laws as part of the Trump administration's effort to rein in illegal migration.

The story was first reported by The New York Times on Thursday.

"Defending the homeland and protecting U.S. territorial integrity is a fundamental DoD mission," a Defense Department spokesman told ABC News. "The Department will continue to work and plan with our DHS partners to effectively meet requests for DoD support in safeguarding U.S. sovereignty, territorial integrity and security."

The soldiers would be added to Customs and Border Protection efforts led by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to secure the border and root out migrants thought to be in the country illegally.

There are currently about 8,600 border patrol agents guarding a 230-mile stretch of the border stretching between New Mexico and Texas, which are considered extensions of U.S. military bases.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said last month that "any illegal [attempt] to enter this zone is entering a military base -- a federally protected area. You will be detained. You will be interdicted by U.S. troops and border patrol working together."

The Defense Department did not release a timeline for when or if it would make a recommendation to call up the National Guard troops.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Severe weather bears down on Midwest and Plains states with tornadoes and hail
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe weather bears down on Midwest and Plains states with tornadoes and hail
May 15 (UPI) -- A wide swath of the Midwest and Plains states is under a tornado watch and severe weather conditions are forecast to persist into next week, the National Weather service said Thursday.
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida
May 15 (UPI) -- A man convicted of murdering a woman in a Tampa Bay, Fla., motel room in 1995 was executed at 6:16 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
FBI warning: Criminals use AI to send malicious texts, voicemails impersonating U.S. officials
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI warning: Criminals use AI to send malicious texts, voicemails impersonating U.S. officials
May 15 (UPI) -- Criminals could be using AI to send malicious texts and voicemails impersonating United States officials, the FBI warned Thursday.
On West Coast, protesters rally to show support for birthright citizenship
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
On West Coast, protesters rally to show support for birthright citizenship
May 15 (UPI) -- Protesters supported birthright citizenship at the San Jose, Calif., U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices on Thursday.
'Christ on Water' painting to be displayed again at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Christ on Water' painting to be displayed again at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
May 15 (UPI) -- A historic painting that formerly was displayed at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y., will be on display once again.
Price tag for Washington military parade on Trump birthday approaches $45 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Price tag for Washington military parade on Trump birthday approaches $45 million
May 15 (UPI) -- The price tag for President Donald Trump's scheduled military parade in June could top $45 million, according to planning documents.
As Trump administration scales back PFAS rules, communities grow frustrated
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
As Trump administration scales back PFAS rules, communities grow frustrated
WASHINGTON, May 15 (UPi) -- This story examines how communities affected by toxic PFAS contamination are reacting to the Trump administration's decision to roll back federal drinking water limits
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
May 15 (UPI) -- Former longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura faced cross-examination from Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorneys during court proceedings on Thursday.
FTC chairman says agency will do more with less in 2026
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FTC chairman says agency will do more with less in 2026
May 15 (UPI) -- Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson said the agency will do more to promote economic activity and protect consumers than it did under the Biden administration.
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
May 15 (UPI) -- In a case making it easier to challenge police unreasonable force in court, the Supreme Court Thursday unanimously allowed the mother of a Houston man killed in a traffic stop to continue an excessive force court claim.

Trending Stories

More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial

Follow Us