May 15 (UPI) -- Pentagon lawyers are reviewing a request by the Department of Homeland Security for the Defense Department to activate 20,000 National Guard troops to enforce immigration laws as part of the Trump administration's effort to rein in illegal migration.

The story was first reported by The New York Times on Thursday.

"Defending the homeland and protecting U.S. territorial integrity is a fundamental DoD mission," a Defense Department spokesman told ABC News. "The Department will continue to work and plan with our DHS partners to effectively meet requests for DoD support in safeguarding U.S. sovereignty, territorial integrity and security."

The soldiers would be added to Customs and Border Protection efforts led by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to secure the border and root out migrants thought to be in the country illegally.

There are currently about 8,600 border patrol agents guarding a 230-mile stretch of the border stretching between New Mexico and Texas, which are considered extensions of U.S. military bases.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said last month that "any illegal [attempt] to enter this zone is entering a military base -- a federally protected area. You will be detained. You will be interdicted by U.S. troops and border patrol working together."

The Defense Department did not release a timeline for when or if it would make a recommendation to call up the National Guard troops.