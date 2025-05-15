Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2025 / 4:20 AM

Judge rules Trump unconstitutionally retaliated against ABA by canceling grants

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A judge on Wednesday ruled against the Trump administration, stating it unconstitutionally retaliated against the American Bar Association for criticizing its attacks on the judiciary and joining a lawsuit challenging its cuts of U.S. Development Assistance funding. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
A judge on Wednesday ruled against the Trump administration, stating it unconstitutionally retaliated against the American Bar Association for criticizing its attacks on the judiciary and joining a lawsuit challenging its cuts of U.S. Development Assistance funding. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration unconstitutionally retaliated against the American Bar Association when it abruptly canceled millions in grants awarded to the world's largest association of lawyers and legal professionals.

Judge Christopher Cooper of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued a preliminary injunction against the cancelation of the five grants and ordered the Justice Department to fully pay out the $3.2 million previously allocated to the ABA. The grants were intended to train lawyers and judges who work with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"The ABA has made a strong showing that Defendants terminated its grants to retaliate against it for engaging in protected speech," the President Barack Obama-appointed judge wrote in his ruling.

The Trump administration has been accused of retaliating against President Donald Trump's perceived political opponents, including law firms associated with Democrats and judges who have ruled against his policies.

Related

The ABA is among those who have described such attacks as threats to the judiciary, and in February, it joined a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's freeze of international development grants to the U.S. Agency for international Development.

In April, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a memorandum calling out ABA over its lawsuit against the government and support for "activist causes," essentially severing the Justice Department's interactions with the organization. The department then canceled the grants the next day

The organization filed its lawsuit against the Trump administration on April 23, accusing it of unlawful retaliation for exercising its First Amendment right to petition the courts.

"This lawsuit is necessitated by DOJ's undisguised efforts to retaliate against the ABA for taking positions that the current Administration disfavors," the lawsuit filed by Democracy Forward on behalf of ABA stated.

In his ruling Wednesday, Cooper said the government does not have any "meaningful" arguments to contest ABA's claims, stating it points to deficiencies in the organization's performance of its grant obligations while conceding that similar grants administered to other organizations remain in place.

"The government claims that it had a non-retaliatory motive for terminating the grants: They no longer aligned with DOJ's priorities. But the government has not identified any non-retaliatory DOJ priorities, much less explained why they were suddenly deemed inconsistent with the goals of the affected grants," he said, adding that similar grants to other organizations continue without the government explaining why those are still being maintained.

"The government's different treatment of other grantees suggests this justification is pretextual."

Democracy Forward President and CEO Skye Perryman celebrated the ruling in a statement, saying it is "welcome news" for survivors of domestic and sexual violence and for their families.

"For decades, the American Bar Association has provided critical training to lawyers to enable the provision of essential legal services to survivors. The court recognized today that the ABA is being unconstitutionally targeted by the Department of Justice because of their longstanding and unchanged stance on the importance of the rule of law and our Constitution," Perryman said.

Latest Headlines

Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
May 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in western New Jersey arrested and charged a mother and stepfather after their 18-year-old daughter whom they had chained up and locked in a dog create for years escaped their home last week.
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
May 14 (UPI) -- A Russian Harvard University Medical School researcher held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since February has been arrested and charged with smuggling biological material into the United States.
For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks
May 14 (UPI) -- For a third straight day, the United States on Wednesday issued sanctions targeting Iran as the Trump administration attempts to negotiate a new nuclear arms deal with the Middle Eastern country.
Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
May 14 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told House committee members about plans to reduce flights involving troubled Newark Liberty International Airport as he explained why his wife was put on a plane at another airport
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
May 14 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. defended proposed 2026 budget reductions during separate House and Senate committee budget hearings on Wednesday.
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
May 14 (UPI) -- Several Senate Democrats want to know if the Trump administration is intervening on behalf of Elon Musk-owned Starlink to enable the global communications firm to land more deals with other nations.
Toddler held in U.S. reunited with her mother in Venezuela after parents deported
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Toddler held in U.S. reunited with her mother in Venezuela after parents deported
May 14 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old kept in U.S. government custody after her parents were deported was reunited with her mother in Venezuela on Wednesday.
Whoopi Goldberg to launch tea during N.Y. cannabis industry event
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg to launch tea during N.Y. cannabis industry event
May 14 (UPI) -- Award-winning actress, comedian, television host and entrepreneur Whoopi Goldberg will headline the Cannabis Means Business event next month in New York City.
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
May 14 (UPI) -- A former member of Michigan's Army National Guard has been charged with planning to carry out an ISIS-inspired mass attack Tuesday on a U.S. Army facility near Detroit that was thwarted.
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
May 14 (UPI) -- The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday told a House subcommittee that his agency won't run out of money before the fiscal 2026 budget is approved.

Trending Stories

Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri ordered freed from ICE custody
Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri ordered freed from ICE custody

Follow Us