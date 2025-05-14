Trending
Whoopi Goldberg to launch tea during N.Y. cannabis industry event

By Mike Heuer
Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Night with Whoopi" event in Venice Beach, Calif., on July 20. She will promote her Whoop-Tea cannabis drink at the Cannabis Means Business event in New York City on June 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Night with Whoopi" event in Venice Beach, Calif., on July 20. She will promote her Whoop-Tea cannabis drink at the Cannabis Means Business event in New York City on June 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 14 (UPI) -- Award-winning actress, comedian, television host and entrepreneur Whoopi Goldberg will headline the Cannabis Means Business event next month in New York City.

The Cannabis Means Business trade event is scheduled June 4-5 at the Javits Center, where Goldberg plans to launch her "Whoop-Tea" hemp-derived beverage.

Goldberg will join CNBC's Tim Seymour at the CMB event's opening day to hold an "exclusive conversation" in the special events area at the cannabis trade show.

The pair will discuss the rapidly growing cannabis beverage market and her Whoop-Tea product, which is being produced with the help of the Pure Genesis cannabis beverage brand.

Related

"I wanted to create something that's fun, relaxing and brings people together without the hangover," Goldberg said in a news release.

"Whoop-Tea is exactly that," she said. "It's tea. It's lemonade. It's THC, and it's all about unwinding and enjoying the moment."

Goldberg said she is "excited" to "be a part of this incredible shift in wellness culture" and unveil her beverage during the cannabis industry event.

CMB organizers said the global cannabis beverage market was valued at $1.16 billion and is projected to top $3 billion in 2025.

Pure Genesis and Goldberg have partnered to produce Whoop-Tea, which is a non-alcoholic beverage that has THC and blends lemonade and iced tea.

"We're thrilled to partner with Whoopi, a cultural icon who shares our passion for quality, community and breaking stigma," Pure Genesis co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Faye Coleman said.

Pure Genesis co-founder Priscilla Wynn called the beverage a "testament to what's possible when visionary women lead."

Event attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy free samples.

