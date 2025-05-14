Trending
U.S. News
May 14, 2025 / 4:23 AM

3M to pay New Jersey $450M to settle 'forever chemicals' claims

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
3M has reached a settlement to resolve allegations it is in part responsible for forever contamination of several sites in New Jersey, including the 1,445-acre Chambers Works facility in Deepwater. Photo courtesy of New Jersey Attorney General's Office/Flickr
3M has reached a settlement to resolve allegations it is in part responsible for forever contamination of several sites in New Jersey, including the 1,445-acre Chambers Works facility in Deepwater. Photo courtesy of New Jersey Attorney General's Office/Flickr

May 14 (UPI) -- 3M has agreed to pay New Jersey up to $450 million to settle a claims accusing the Minnesota-based company of widespread contamination from so-called forever chemicals, which have affected drinking water in the state.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced the settlement in a statement Tuesday.

The settlement, which is subject to public comment and court approval, resolves two separate claims against 3M concerning the contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl, known by the initials PFAS.

These so-called forever chemicals are long-lasting and are found in everyday products, from cookware to firefighting foam, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health and Sciences.

Related

This complex group of synthetic chemicals, which has been in consumer products since the 1950s, is also associated with an increased risk of some cancers.

The settlement resolves separate lawsuits filed against 3M in 2019 concerning its role in the forever chemicals contamination at the 1,445-acre Chambers Works facility in Deepwater and the Parlin facility in Parlin. The Chambers site is currently owned by Chemours and was previously owned by DuPont. 3M supplied forever chemicals to DuPont at the site until 2001.

By settling, 3M will not stand trial, scheduled to start Monday, concerning the Chambers facility complaint, though DuPont, Chemours and others named as defendants in the case will.

The agreement also resolves the state's claims against 3M in a separate lawsuit regarding forever chemicals in firefighting materials.

"Corporate polluters must be held accountable when they contaminate our state's water supply," Platkin said in a statement.

"Today's settlement marks the latest chapter in our office's efforts to combat PFAS contamination and protect access to clean water."

According to Platkin's office, the settlement will see 3M make payments of up to $325 million by 2034, with an additional $125 million in payments to be paid to New Jersey by 2050.

In a statement, 3M said the agreement is not an admission of liability, and if it is not approved by the court, it is prepared to defend itself in litigation.

"This agreement is another step toward reducing risk and uncertainty on these legacy issues, allowing 3M to focus on its strategic priorities," it said, adding that it voluntarily exited the manufacturing of per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals in 2000 and has plans to discontinue all forever chemicals manufacturing by the end of this year.

"3M remains on track to do so."

Latest Headlines

Las Vegas man gets 46 months for threatening U.S. senator
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Las Vegas man gets 46 months for threatening U.S. senator
May 14 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than three years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. senator from Nevada and the family members of two other U.S. senators.
U.S. imposes another round of Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear deal negotiations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. imposes another round of Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear deal negotiations
May 14 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed additional Iran-related sanctions, as the Trump administration negotiates with Tehran on a new nuclear weapons deal.
Grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge accused of helping migrant evade federal arrest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge accused of helping migrant evade federal arrest
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, whose arrest last month prompted legal professionals to accuse the Trump administration of trying to intimidate the judiciary.
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal gang-related shooting of 16-year-old bystander at Bronx school
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal gang-related shooting of 16-year-old bystander at Bronx school
May 13 (UPI) -- Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy for the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet as a fight between two rival gangs at a Bronx school devolved.
Menendez brothers eligible for parole after resentencing
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Menendez brothers eligible for parole after resentencing
May 13 (UPI) -- The Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, were resentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison, making them eligible for parole.
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to deport Venezuelan gang members is lawful, but accused the administration of moving too quickly.
Schumer places hold on DOJ nominees pending answers on Qatar, its offer of jet to Trump
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Schumer places hold on DOJ nominees pending answers on Qatar, its offer of jet to Trump
May 13 (UPI) -- Justice Department nominees won't be confirmed until the Trump administration provides full transparency on "Qatari influence," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on Tuesday.
U.S. Interior Department expedites oil, gas production on public lands
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Interior Department expedites oil, gas production on public lands
May 13 (UPI) -- Oil and gas producers can accelerate their efforts to make the United States energy independent thanks to streamlined federal oil and gas leasing rules on public lands.
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
May 13 (UPI) -- Alaskans lost more than $26 million last year to Internet crime through investment fraud, business email compromise and tech support scams, according to the FBI.
Former Olympics, NCAA champion grappler arrested in Ohio prostitution sting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former Olympics, NCAA champion grappler arrested in Ohio prostitution sting
May 13 (UPI) -- Police say three-time NCAA wrestling champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder was among 16 caught in an anti-prostitution sting in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

Trending Stories

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime

Follow Us