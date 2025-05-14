3M to pay New Jersey $450M to settle 'forever chemicals' claims

May 14 (UPI) -- 3M has agreed to pay New Jersey up to $450 million to settle a claims accusing the Minnesota-based company of widespread contamination from so-called forever chemicals, which have affected drinking water in the state.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced the settlement in a statement Tuesday.

The settlement, which is subject to public comment and court approval, resolves two separate claims against 3M concerning the contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl, known by the initials PFAS.

These so-called forever chemicals are long-lasting and are found in everyday products, from cookware to firefighting foam, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health and Sciences.

This complex group of synthetic chemicals, which has been in consumer products since the 1950s, is also associated with an increased risk of some cancers.

The settlement resolves separate lawsuits filed against 3M in 2019 concerning its role in the forever chemicals contamination at the 1,445-acre Chambers Works facility in Deepwater and the Parlin facility in Parlin. The Chambers site is currently owned by Chemours and was previously owned by DuPont. 3M supplied forever chemicals to DuPont at the site until 2001.

By settling, 3M will not stand trial, scheduled to start Monday, concerning the Chambers facility complaint, though DuPont, Chemours and others named as defendants in the case will.

The agreement also resolves the state's claims against 3M in a separate lawsuit regarding forever chemicals in firefighting materials.

"Corporate polluters must be held accountable when they contaminate our state's water supply," Platkin said in a statement.

"Today's settlement marks the latest chapter in our office's efforts to combat PFAS contamination and protect access to clean water."

According to Platkin's office, the settlement will see 3M make payments of up to $325 million by 2034, with an additional $125 million in payments to be paid to New Jersey by 2050.

In a statement, 3M said the agreement is not an admission of liability, and if it is not approved by the court, it is prepared to defend itself in litigation.

"This agreement is another step toward reducing risk and uncertainty on these legacy issues, allowing 3M to focus on its strategic priorities," it said, adding that it voluntarily exited the manufacturing of per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals in 2000 and has plans to discontinue all forever chemicals manufacturing by the end of this year.

"3M remains on track to do so."