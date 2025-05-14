Trending
U.S. News
May 14, 2025 / 11:17 AM

House Ways and Means Committee advances GOP tax bill

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Jason Smith, R-MO, in the Longworth House office building in Washington, D.C. in April of 2024. File Photo
Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Jason Smith, R-MO, in the Longworth House office building in Washington, D.C. in April of 2024. File Photo | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The House Ways and Means Committee approved the Republican tax package Wednesday, which followed an all-night hearing during which GOP members rejected attempts by Democrats to alter the plan.

The bill was approved on 26-19 party line, which will next move to the chamber's Budget Committee, where it will be blended with legislation from other committees and presented as part of what President Donald Trump has dubbed the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill."

"We are in hour 14 of a markup where Democrats are fighting tooth and nail," posted Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R- Mo. to X at 4:29 a.m. EDT Wednesday," which followed previous update posts at 2:37 a.m. EDT Wednesday and 11:56 p.m. EDT Tuesday. The hearing began at 2:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Democrats saw all their proposed amendments, which covered items like the expansion of health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, and green energy, turned down, while also having stumped against the current tax plan, which it called a giveaway to the wealthy.

Democrats also put forth amendments that would have impacted Trump's tariffs, blocked tax cuts for high earners and expanded child-care incentives among other suggestions, but none were adopted.

The entire package is projected to cost $3.8 trillion, but could still address state and local tax, or SALT, deductions. The Joint Committee on Taxation reported Tuesday that average earners would see their tax bills decrease by double-digit percentages in 2027 under the plan as it stands.

Democrats have also pointed out that under the plan, taxpayers who earn over $500,000 would see a cumulative tax cut of around $170 billion in 2027, while those who will earn between $30,000 and $80,000 that year would only see a collective $59 billion.

The bill is targeted to pass through the enter chamber by Memorial Day, then on to the Senate which is expected to combine the tax laws with the rest of Trump's "Beautiful" bill, which together would both extend the life of previously set tax cuts and enable Trump's financial requests.

Read More

Latest Headlines

FAA meets with airlines to reduce Newark airport flight delays
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
FAA meets with airlines to reduce Newark airport flight delays
May 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with airlines Wednesday on ways to reduce over-scheduling and flight delays during peak hours at Newark Liberty International Airport.
John Ewing Jr. wins Omaha election; becomes city's first Black mayor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
John Ewing Jr. wins Omaha election; becomes city's first Black mayor
May 14 (UPI) -- For the first time in city history, a Black man has been elected of Omaha, Neb. as Democrat Treasurer John Ewing Jr. defeated incumbent Republican Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert Wednesday night.
Las Vegas man gets 46 months for threatening U.S. senator
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Las Vegas man gets 46 months for threatening U.S. senator
May 14 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than three years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. senator from Nevada and the family members of two other U.S. senators.
3M to pay New Jersey $450M to settle 'forever chemicals' claims
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
3M to pay New Jersey $450M to settle 'forever chemicals' claims
May 14 (UPI) -- 3M has agreed to pay New Jersey up to $450 million to settle a claims accusing the Minnesota-based company of widespread contamination from so-called forever chemicals, which have affected drinking water in the state.
U.S. imposes another round of Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear deal negotiations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. imposes another round of Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear deal negotiations
May 14 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed additional Iran-related sanctions, as the Trump administration negotiates with Tehran on a new nuclear weapons deal.
Grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge accused of helping migrant evade federal arrest
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge accused of helping migrant evade federal arrest
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, whose arrest last month prompted legal professionals to accuse the Trump administration of trying to intimidate the judiciary.
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal gang-related shooting of 16-year-old bystander at Bronx school
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal gang-related shooting of 16-year-old bystander at Bronx school
May 13 (UPI) -- Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy for the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet as a fight between two rival gangs at a Bronx school devolved.
Menendez brothers eligible for parole after resentencing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Menendez brothers eligible for parole after resentencing
May 13 (UPI) -- The Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, were resentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison, making them eligible for parole.
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to deport Venezuelan gang members is lawful, but accused the administration of moving too quickly.
Schumer places hold on DOJ nominees pending answers on Qatar, its offer of jet to Trump
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Schumer places hold on DOJ nominees pending answers on Qatar, its offer of jet to Trump
May 13 (UPI) -- Justice Department nominees won't be confirmed until the Trump administration provides full transparency on "Qatari influence," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime

Follow Us