Trending
U.S. News
May 14, 2025 / 5:23 PM

Relying on teamwork, Naval Academy plebes conquer 75-year tradition

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
U.S. Naval Academy plebes climb the lard-covered Herndon Monument at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on Wednesday to knock off a "Dixie cup" hat and replace it with an upperclassman's hat and become midshipmen. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | U.S. Naval Academy plebes climb the lard-covered Herndon Monument at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on Wednesday to knock off a "Dixie cup" hat and replace it with an upperclassman's hat and become midshipmen. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- A lard-covered obelisk is more than a slippery slope for U.S. Naval Academy plebes, who view it as a rite of passage that changes them into midshipmen.

Dozens of freshmen who are called "plebes" were tasked with climbing the 21-foot-tall Herndon Monument on Wednesday, with the mission being to replace a cap placed on top to mark the end of their first year at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.

They accomplished the feat in 2 hours, 27 minutes and 31 seconds by using the kind of teamwork that is required to effectively operate vessels on the high seas like the U.S. Navy has done for almost 250 years, and as it today carries out missions on land and in the air, as well.

U.S. Naval Academy plebes race to the top during annual Herndon Monument Climb

U.S. Naval Academy Plebes work together during the annual Herndon Monument Climb on May 23, 2016 in Annapolis, Md. The Herndon Monument Climb is the culmination of the plebe year at the Naval Academy, the freshman class works together to hoist a member of their class to the top of the lard cover monument to replace the plebeian hat with an officer's version. Midshipman 4th Class Chris Bianchi, placed swapped hats after 1 hour 12 minutes 30 seconds. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The annual climb is a 75-year tradition that started in 1950 and scales the monument to Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship when a hurricane sank it in 1857.

Related

The climb requires Naval Academy plebes to scale the obelisk after it has been covered with 200 pounds of lard, remove a "Dixie cup" placed on top and replace it with the hat of an upperclassman.

The Dixie cup is not a reference to the paper cup that often is used at water dispensers.

Instead, it is a reference to the "low-rolled brim, high-domed item constructed of canvas" cap that was created in 1886 and has represented the U.S. Navy throughout the 20th century and beyond.

The Dixie cup cap is featured in the iconic photo of a sailor kissing a nurse in New York City's Times Square on Victory over Japan Day in 1945.

It also was featured in many classic films and was worn by the S.S. Minnow's first mate Gilligan on television's "Gilligan's Island."

Members of the Naval Academy's class of 2028 successfully undertook the task of replacing the Dixie Cup with the upperclassman's hat.

The 2028 class has about 1,187 plebes, who now are referred to as "midshipmen" upon their completion of the annual rite of passage.

Latest Headlines

Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
May 14 (UPI) -- A former member of Michigan's Army National Guard has been charged with planning to carry out an ISIS-inspired mass attack Tuesday on a U.S. Army facility near Detroit that was thwarted.
Lawmakers accuse medical residency matching program of violating antitrust laws
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Lawmakers accuse medical residency matching program of violating antitrust laws
WASHINGTON, May 14 (UPI) -- Members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust debated Wednesday whether a program that matches new doctors with residency opportunities violated antitrust laws.
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
May 14 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. defended proposed 2026 budget reductions during separate House and Senate committee budget hearings on Wednesday.
Everglades dry up as worst drought since 2012 lingers in Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Everglades dry up as worst drought since 2012 lingers in Florida
With Florida experiencing its worst drought in 13 years, parts of the Everglades are drying up completely.
Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri ordered freed from ICE custody
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri ordered freed from ICE custody
May 14 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Patricia Giles on Wednesday ordered the release of Georgetown University postdoctoral fellow Badar Khan Suri. He had been held by ICE for two months despite not having been charged with a crime.
12-year-old Virginia boy dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Virginia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
12-year-old Virginia boy dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Virginia
May 14 (UPI) -- The body of a 12-year-old boy in Virginia was found Wednesday after he was swept away by floodwaters that hit the region after heavy rain the day before.
White House makes trillion-dollar pact with Qatar, including $96B Boeing deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House makes trillion-dollar pact with Qatar, including $96B Boeing deal
May 14 (UPI) -- The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with the nation of Qatar to create "an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion," which includes a "historic sale" of Boeing a
EPA to erode federal rules on drinking water with 'forever chemicals'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA to erode federal rules on drinking water with 'forever chemicals'
May 14 (UPI) -- The EPA said Wednesday it plans to weaken and reconsider federal guidelines on toxic "forever chemicals" in America's drinking water, citing compliance reasons.
House Ways and Means Committee advances GOP tax bill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Ways and Means Committee advances GOP tax bill
May 14 (UPI) -- The House Ways and Means Committee approved the Republican tax package Wednesday, which followed an all-night hearing during which GOP members rejected attempts by Democrats to alter the plan.
FAA meets with airlines to reduce Newark airport flight delays
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FAA meets with airlines to reduce Newark airport flight delays
May 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with airlines Wednesday on ways to reduce over-scheduling and flight delays during peak hours at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Trending Stories

Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza

Follow Us