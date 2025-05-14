Trending
U.S. News
May 14, 2025 / 1:04 AM

Grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge accused of helping migrant evade federal arrest

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, pictured here being arrested by federal agents on April 25, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of FBI Director Kash Patel/X
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, pictured here being arrested by federal agents on April 25, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of FBI Director Kash Patel/X

May 13 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Wisconsin has indicted Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, whose arrest last month on allegations of helping a migrant evade federal arrest prompted dozens of legal professionals to accuse the Trump administration of trying to intimidate the judiciary.

Dugan was charged in a two-count indictment on Tuesday.

The court document accuses her of knowingly concealing a person whose arrest warrant had been issued in order to prevent their apprehension, and corruptly endeavoring to influence, obstruct and impede the administration of law enforcement.

UPI has contacted her legal representation for comment.

Related

FBI agents arrested Dugan on April 25 for allegedly misdirecting federal agents to allow Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an undocumented migrant, to evade arrest earlier that month.

According to the affidavit supporting her arrest, Dugan was presiding over an April 18 hearing involving Flores-Ruiz in a domestic abuse case when agents arrived to arrest him over his immigration status.

After confronting federal agents in the court's hallway, she is accused of escorting Flores-Ruiz and his counsel out of her courtroom.

Flores-Ruiz was able to leave the courthouse, but then led federal agents on a foot chase before being taken into immigration enforcement custody.

The development comes amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

During the increased law enforcement targeting of undocumented immigrants, the Trump administration rescinded a Biden administration policy prohibiting immigration enforcement action in or near courthouses.

While the previous administration said such arrests hindered the administration of justice, the current administration has argued that the policy "emboldened criminal illegal aliens" and being able to make arrests at courthouses "is common sense."

The arrest of Dugan was met with swift condemnation from those in the legal profession, who viewed it as another Trump administration attack on the judiciary.

More than 140 retired state and federal judges sent Attorney General Pam Bondi a letter earlier this month condemning what they described as attacks against judges who do not rule in the Trump administration's favor.

"The intent to intimidate Judge Dugan and the judiciary is clear from the circumstances of Judge Dugan's arrest," the group said.

"The circumstances of Judge Dugan's arrest make it clear that it was nothing but an effort to threaten and intimidate the state and federal judiciaries into submitting to the Administration, instead of interpreting the Constitution and laws of the United States."

Dugan has been temporarily removed from her duties by the Wisconsin Supreme Court following her arrest.

Latest Headlines

Boy, 14, arrested for fatal gang-related shooting of 16-year-old bystander at Bronx school
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal gang-related shooting of 16-year-old bystander at Bronx school
May 13 (UPI) -- Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy for the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet as a fight between two rival gangs at a Bronx school devolved.
Menendez brothers eligible for parole after resentencing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Menendez brothers eligible for parole after resentencing
May 13 (UPI) -- The Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, were resentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison, making them eligible for parole.
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to deport Venezuelan gang members is lawful, but accused the administration of moving too quickly.
Schumer places hold on DOJ nominees pending answers on Qatar, its offer of jet to Trump
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Schumer places hold on DOJ nominees pending answers on Qatar, its offer of jet to Trump
May 13 (UPI) -- Justice Department nominees won't be confirmed until the Trump administration provides full transparency on "Qatari influence," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on Tuesday.
U.S. Interior Department expedites oil, gas production on public lands
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Interior Department expedites oil, gas production on public lands
May 13 (UPI) -- Oil and gas producers can accelerate their efforts to make the United States energy independent thanks to streamlined federal oil and gas leasing rules on public lands.
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
May 13 (UPI) -- Alaskans lost more than $26 million last year to Internet crime through investment fraud, business email compromise and tech support scams, according to the FBI.
Former Olympics, NCAA champion grappler arrested in Ohio prostitution sting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Olympics, NCAA champion grappler arrested in Ohio prostitution sting
May 13 (UPI) -- Police say three-time NCAA wrestling champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder was among 16 caught in an anti-prostitution sting in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.
U.S.-based Microsoft to ax roughly 6,000 jobs in global workforce
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S.-based Microsoft to ax roughly 6,000 jobs in global workforce
May 13 (UPI) -- Microsoft says nearly 3%, or more than 6,000 in its workforce, is being cut as other tech giants have recently acted similarly.
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
WASHINGTON, May 13 (UPI) -- A rainy Tuesday morning didn't deter about 25 fired federal workers from walking the halls in the U.S Capitol for the 10th consecutive week to pressure legislators to reverse cuts to the U.S. government spurred by DOGE.
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
May 13 (UPI) -- The National Hockey League suspended "indefinitely" Florida Panthers minority owner Doug Cifu from all league activities and team involvement after "inappropriate" social media posts to a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

Trending Stories

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
DHS launches probe of California program aiding aged, blind, disabled immigrants
DHS launches probe of California program aiding aged, blind, disabled immigrants
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state

Follow Us