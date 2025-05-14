Trending
Michigan House Democrat pulls Trump impeachment resolution amid opposition

Rep. Shri Thanedar Thanedar's 29-page resolution listed seven articles of impeachment that accused Trump of corruption, abuse of power, obstruction of justice and "tyranny."

By Mike Heuer
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani receives President Donald Trump in the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday shortly before a House Democrat stopped his effort to impeach the president. Photo by Qatari Amiri Diwan Office/UPI
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani receives President Donald Trump in the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday shortly before a House Democrat stopped his effort to impeach the president. Photo by Qatari Amiri Diwan Office/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., halted his effort to impeach President Donald Trump after House Democrats largely opposed it.

Thanedar tabled the 29-page resolution that lists seven articles of impeachment that accuse Trump of corruption, abuse of power, obstruction of justice and "tyranny."

The Michigan representative on Tuesday forced the House to start the clock on the impeachment resolution by moving to declare it a "privileged" resolution, which requires a House vote within two legislative days, CBS News reported.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and other House Democrats recently discussed the matter with Thanedar and thought they had ended the effort, but the Michigan representative forced the matter anyway.

Thanedar acknowledged talking with House Dems but only said he "communicated" with them and did not "seek permission," Axios reported.

Much of the resolution cites efforts to reduce the size of the federal government with the help of the Department of Government Efficiency, which Thanedar says is a consolidation of power.

He also accused Trump of financial gain and violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause, which requires congressional approval when accepting gifts from foreign governments or leaders.

Thanedar introduced the impeachment resolution on April 28 and prior to the recent announcement of Qatar offering and Trump accepting the donation of a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet worth an estimated $400 million.

Trump intends to use the aircraft as Air Force One and afterward donate it to his presidential library, but he has not taken possession of it as of Wednesday.

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., called the impeachment resolution a "distraction" that is hurting the Democratic Party's chances of reclaiming the House majority in next year's mid-term election.

"Any Democrat not focused on getting us to 218 [seats] is either wasting our time or helping Republicans," Stanton told CNN. "Either way, it's hurting the mission."

Stanton leads the newly formed and centrist New Democrats Coalition.

A closed-door caucus of House Democrats revealed many members who staunchly oppose the impeachment effort, including Rep. Jerry Nadler of Washington, D.C., who called the move "idiotic," CNN reported.

Jeffries and other House Democratic Party leaders on Wednesday told caucus members they would vote to block the impeachment effort.

Thanedar afterward relented and did not bring the resolution to the House floor for a vote, which was scheduled at 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

