12-year-old Virginia boy dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Virginia

May 14 (UPI) -- The body of a 12-year-old boy in Virginia was found Wednesday after he was swept away by floodwaters that hit the region after heavy rain the day before.

On Tuesday, emergency personnel received a call at about 5:30 p.m. local time to report a "swift water rescue" after a young boy was taken by rushing water near a roadway after a creek overflowed in central Virginia's Albemarle County.

The search was called off after three hours when it got to dark but resumed in the Crozet area off Interstate 64 near Charlottesville.

"Search crews in the area of Newtown Road located a deceased individual, believed to be missing 12-year-old Jordan Sims," the Albemarle County Fire Department said just before 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for the area between Charlottesville and Waynesboro that stretched to the northwest and southwest corners of Albemarle County.

The boy's recovered body was reportedly transported to the state medical examiner's office in Richmond to be officially identified.

"This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our hearts are with the Sims' family and loved ones," Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"We are incredibly grateful to our local and regional partners who supported this search effort with urgency, professionalism and care," he continued.

On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a state of emergency ordering the Mineral State's medical and emergency personnel and its other resources to mobilize.

Meanwhile, about 200 people were rescued from a flooded school in neighboring Maryland with toppled trees that impeded traffic in the Washington-area after rain inundated Virginia, western Maryland and Pennsylvania.

"Our hearts are crushed as we learn of the loss of Jordan Sims, who was tragically swept away by floodwaters in Albemarle County," Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted Wednesday on X just before noon local time, thanking first responders and swift-water rescue teams "who searched tirelessly for Jordan."

"Suzanne and I are lifting up in prayer Jordan's family, friends and the entire community in this most difficult time."

"As these storms continue throughout the week, we ask everyone to please remain vigilant," the Republican governor advised.