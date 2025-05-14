Trending
U.S. News
May 14, 2025 / 1:48 PM

White House makes trillion-dollar pact with Qatar, including $96B Boeing deal

Qatar also will get state-of-the-art military hardware from the American defense company Raytheon.

By Ian Stark
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg sits to the left of U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) during a business deal signing ceremony at the Royal Palace in Doha in Qatar on Wednesday. Photo by Qatari Amiri Diwan Office/UPI
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg sits to the left of U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) during a business deal signing ceremony at the Royal Palace in Doha in Qatar on Wednesday. Photo by Qatari Amiri Diwan Office/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with the nation of Qatar to create "an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion," which includes a "historic sale" of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways.

In a press release, the deal is said to have secured a "landmark order" for Boeing and GE Aerospace from Qatar Airways in a $96 billion agreement to provide as many as 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft, which are powered by GE Aerospace engines.

The White House reports this to be Boeing's largest-ever widebody order and the largest-ever order of 787s. The deal is also slated to support 154,000 American jobs annually and will total more than a million jobs in the United States as part of the production and delivery process of the aircraft involved.

The White House also said that the energy infrastructure company McDermott International has seven active projects with Qatar Energy worth $8.5 billion, and the digital solutions provider Parsons Corporation has won 30 projects of its own worth close to $97 billion.

The deal also pumps up the United States-Qatar security partnership, in which Qatar will receive state-of-the-art military hardware from the American defense company Raytheon, which secured a $1 billion contract to provide counter-drone capabilities, and is also to create engineering and manufacturing jobs in the United States.

According to the White House, the package also sees the Quantinuum quantum computing company having finalized a $1 billion agreement that will invest in both technology and job creation. Also, the defense company General Atomics locked up an almost $2 billion deal for Qatar's acquisition of the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft system, which will reportedly "strengthen the U.S.-Qatar bilateral relationship and provide the Qatari Armed Forces with the most advanced multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft in the world, powered by U.S. products made in America."

The final facet of the financial agreement included a "statement of intent" to better improve the security partnership between the United States and Qatar, worth more than $38 billion in possible investments such as burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base among other future air defense and maritime security necessities.

