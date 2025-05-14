Trending
U.S. News
May 14, 2025 / 11:00 PM

For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
The sanctions targeting Iran imposed Thursday further an executive order President Donald Trump signed Feb. 4 at the White House to apply maximum pressure against Tehran to force it to agree to a new deal aimed at barring it from securing a nuclear weapon. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
The sanctions targeting Iran imposed Thursday further an executive order President Donald Trump signed Feb. 4 at the White House to apply maximum pressure against Tehran to force it to agree to a new deal aimed at barring it from securing a nuclear weapon. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- For a third straight day, the United States on Wednesday issued sanctions targeting Iran as the Trump administration attempts to negotiate a new nuclear arms deal with the Middle Eastern country.

The punitive measures imposed by the Treasury Department are secondary sanctions, meaning those aimed and punishing third parties for dealing with previously designated entities, individuals and countries.

The sanctions target six individuals and 12 entities in China and Iran accused of aiding Tehran source the manufacturing of critical materials used in the Islamic state's ballistic missile program, specifically carbon fiber materials used in the construction of intercontinental rockets.

The State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce explained in a statement that Iran is "heavily reliant on China to conduct its malign activities in the Middle East."

Related

The targets work with the U.S.-sanctioned elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"The United States cannot allow Iran to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"The Iranian regime's relentless and irresponsible pursuit of advanced ballistic missile capabilities, including its efforts to indigenize its production capacity, represents an unacceptable threat to the United States and the stability of the region."

The sanctions are the third batch of Iran-targeted punitive measures that the Trump administration has imposed this week as it engages in negotiations with Iran on a new agreement aimed at preventing Tehran from securing a nuclear weapon -- a goal long held by President Donald Trump.

In 2018, during his first term in the White House, Trump slapped sanctions on Iran and unilaterally pulled the United States from a landmark Obama-era multinational accord, calling it "defective at its core."

He pursued a so-called maximum pressure campaign of sanctions and other punitive measures, but failed to coerce Iran back to the negotiating table, and it instead advanced its nuclear weapons capability to the point the U.S. government estimated in 2022 that it would need just a week to produce enough weapons-grade highly-enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon.

In February, Trump reinstated his maximum pressure policy, which includes the recent batches of further sanctions.

The United States and Iran have had four recent negotiations on a new deal, but there does not appear to be a fifth round scheduled yet.

Trump administration officials have said a deal would see Iran dismantle its three enrichment facilities, but Iranian officials have said it will not stop enriching uranium but would be open to restrictions.

Trump is in the Middle East this week for a four-day trip, and has repeatedly voiced optimism that a deal can be made.

"I have a feeling it's going to work out. I think it's going to work. It's got to work out, one way or the other we know it's going to work out," Trump said during a press conference Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.

Later to reporters aboard Air Force One, he was more direct with his threats against Iran.

"One way or the other. It's very simple. It's going to happen one way or the other. They can't have a nuclear weapon. So, we will either do it friendly, or we will do it very unfriendly, and that won't be pleasant," he said.

The Trump administration has said it has sanctioned more than 250 people, entities and vessels related to Iran and its proxies since February.

Latest Headlines

Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
May 14 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told House committee members about plans to reduce flights involving troubled Newark Liberty International Airport as he explained why his wife was put on a plane at another airport
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
May 14 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. defended proposed 2026 budget reductions during separate House and Senate committee budget hearings on Wednesday.
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
May 14 (UPI) -- Several Senate Democrats want to know if the Trump administration is intervening on behalf of Elon Musk-owned Starlink to enable the global communications firm to land more deals with other nations.
Toddler held in U.S. reunited with her mother in Venezuela after parents deported
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Toddler held in U.S. reunited with her mother in Venezuela after parents deported
May 14 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old kept in U.S. government custody after her parents were deported was reunited with her mother in Venezuela on Wednesday.
Whoopi Goldberg to launch tea during N.Y. cannabis industry event
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg to launch tea during N.Y. cannabis industry event
May 14 (UPI) -- Award-winning actress, comedian, television host and entrepreneur Whoopi Goldberg will headline the Cannabis Means Business event next month in New York City.
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
May 14 (UPI) -- A former member of Michigan's Army National Guard has been charged with planning to carry out an ISIS-inspired mass attack Tuesday on a U.S. Army facility near Detroit that was thwarted.
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
May 14 (UPI) -- The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday told a House subcommittee that his agency won't run out of money before the fiscal 2026 budget is approved.
Michigan House Democrat pulls Trump impeachment resolution amid opposition
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan House Democrat pulls Trump impeachment resolution amid opposition
May 14 (UPI) -- Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., halted his effort to impeach President Donald Trump after House Democrats largely opposed it.
Relying on teamwork, Naval Academy plebes conquer 75-year tradition
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Relying on teamwork, Naval Academy plebes conquer 75-year tradition
May 14 (UPI) -- A lard-covered obelisk is more than a slippery slope for U.S. Naval Academy plebes, who view it as a rite of passage that changes them into midshipmen.
Lawmakers accuse medical residency matching program of violating antitrust laws
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lawmakers accuse medical residency matching program of violating antitrust laws
WASHINGTON, May 14 (UPI) -- Members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust debated Wednesday whether a program that matches new doctors with residency opportunities violated antitrust laws.

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
Kim Jong Un oversees combat training drills, stresses 'full preparations for war'
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri ordered freed from ICE custody
Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri ordered freed from ICE custody
Grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge accused of helping migrant evade federal arrest
Grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge accused of helping migrant evade federal arrest
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base
Ex-Michigan National Guard member accused of planning ISIS-inspired attack at Army base

Follow Us