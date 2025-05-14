Trending
U.S. News
May 14, 2025 / 11:15 AM

FAA meets with airlines to reduce Newark airport flight delays

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with airlines Wednesday on ways to reduce overscheduling and flight delays during peak hours at Newark Liberty International Airport. A United Airlines airplane comes in for a landing at Newark Liberty International Airport as seen through power lines on a street in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, March 28, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with airlines Wednesday on ways to reduce overscheduling and flight delays during peak hours at Newark Liberty International Airport. A United Airlines airplane comes in for a landing at Newark Liberty International Airport as seen through power lines on a street in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, March 28, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with airlines Wednesday on ways to reduce over-scheduling and flight delays during peak hours at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FAA said that "EWR is consistently one of the most delay-prone airports."

"EWR continues to experience operational delays stemming from the daily closure of Runway 4L/22R due to construction, air traffic controller staffing shortages, and historical congestion challenges, and antiquated equipment and connections. FAA has recently made significant changes to increase air traffic controller staffing through a combination of incentive and training programs," The FAA said in a statement.

Since July 2024, the controller facility responsible for overseeing the Newark area has been understaffed.

Related

The Newark area is supposed to have 38 certified professional controllers, but there are just 24 currently working, according to the FAA.

The Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control, which oversees Newark, has a targeted staffing number of 114. But it currently has just 82 CPCs.

"The goal is to have a manageable number of flights land at Newark. Families shouldn't have to wait four or five hours for a flight that never takes off," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a press conference.

Duffy said on May 8 the FAA will replace the national air traffic control system.

"We are seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system," Duff said in a statement.

The Wednesday FAA meeting is happening following over two weeks of delayed flights caused by a combination of factors including air traffic controller shortages, runway construction and congestion.

"Due to the volume of originating and destination flights in the New York City region, as well as the interdependency and complexity of the airspace surrounding EWR and other New York area airports, delays caused in part by N90 staffing shortfalls are expected to continue affecting carriers' ability to operate and continue to frustrate the traveling public," The FAA statement on the meeting said.

The average delay duration at the Newark airport is 85 minutes at 7 a.m., increasing to 137 minutes at 5 p.m., according to the FAA.

"The airport clearly is unable to handle the current level of scheduled operations. Based on FAA's analysis of the data, FAA will propose an hourly arrival rate of no more than 28 operations, with a corresponding departure rate of 28 operations, resulting in no more than 56 total operations per hour during the remainder of the construction period," the FAA said.

Latest Headlines

House Ways and Means Committee advances GOP tax bill
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
House Ways and Means Committee advances GOP tax bill
May 14 (UPI) -- The House Ways and Means Committee approved the Republican tax package Wednesday, which followed an all-night hearing during which GOP members rejected attempts by Democrats to alter the plan.
John Ewing Jr. wins Omaha election; becomes city's first Black mayor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
John Ewing Jr. wins Omaha election; becomes city's first Black mayor
May 14 (UPI) -- For the first time in city history, a Black man has been elected of Omaha, Neb. as Democrat Treasurer John Ewing Jr. defeated incumbent Republican Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert Wednesday night.
Las Vegas man gets 46 months for threatening U.S. senator
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Las Vegas man gets 46 months for threatening U.S. senator
May 14 (UPI) -- A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than three years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. senator from Nevada and the family members of two other U.S. senators.
3M to pay New Jersey $450M to settle 'forever chemicals' claims
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
3M to pay New Jersey $450M to settle 'forever chemicals' claims
May 14 (UPI) -- 3M has agreed to pay New Jersey up to $450 million to settle a claims accusing the Minnesota-based company of widespread contamination from so-called forever chemicals, which have affected drinking water in the state.
U.S. imposes another round of Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear deal negotiations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. imposes another round of Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear deal negotiations
May 14 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed additional Iran-related sanctions, as the Trump administration negotiates with Tehran on a new nuclear weapons deal.
Grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge accused of helping migrant evade federal arrest
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Wisconsin judge accused of helping migrant evade federal arrest
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, whose arrest last month prompted legal professionals to accuse the Trump administration of trying to intimidate the judiciary.
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal gang-related shooting of 16-year-old bystander at Bronx school
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal gang-related shooting of 16-year-old bystander at Bronx school
May 13 (UPI) -- Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy for the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet as a fight between two rival gangs at a Bronx school devolved.
Menendez brothers eligible for parole after resentencing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Menendez brothers eligible for parole after resentencing
May 13 (UPI) -- The Menendez brothers, convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, were resentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison, making them eligible for parole.
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge rules Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations is lawful
May 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to deport Venezuelan gang members is lawful, but accused the administration of moving too quickly.
Schumer places hold on DOJ nominees pending answers on Qatar, its offer of jet to Trump
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Schumer places hold on DOJ nominees pending answers on Qatar, its offer of jet to Trump
May 13 (UPI) -- Justice Department nominees won't be confirmed until the Trump administration provides full transparency on "Qatari influence," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Nissan to shut 7 plants, cut 20,000 jobs
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Florida Panthers executive 'indefinitely' suspended after X posts about Canada, Gaza
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Fired U.S. workers, gathering in Capitol for 10th time, urge Congress to reverse DOGE cuts
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Senators warn U.S. risks losing ground to China in East Africa amid rising extremism
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime
Cold, hard truth: Alaskans lose $26M to Internet crime

Follow Us