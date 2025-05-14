Trending
May 14, 2025 / 7:47 AM

John Ewing Jr. wins Omaha election; becomes city's first Black mayor

By Ian Stark
Democrat John Ewing Jr. was elected mayor of Omaha, becoming the first Black man to hold the office. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Democrat John Ewing Jr. was elected mayor of Omaha, becoming the first Black man to hold the office. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Democrat John Ewing Jr. defeated incumbent Republican Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert to become Omaha's first Black mayor.

Ewing, a former Omaha deputy police chief and current Douglas County, Neb., treasurer, defeated Stothert by an unofficial margin of 48,693 to 37,758, as reported by the Douglas County Election Commission. The commission will canvass and make the election official on May 29.

Ewing will also be the first Democrat to serve as Omaha mayor since 2013. Stothert had won three consecutive terms before this loss. Stothert had been the first woman elected city mayor.

Democrats also won four of the seven City Council seats.

The mayor's office is nonpartisan, but the candidates' parties came into play as an ad from Stothert stated that "Ewing stands with radicals who want to allow boys in girls' sports." KETV-TV reported that Ewing said in response that "Nobody's ever brought that question up. So I believe it's a made-up issue by Jean Stothert and the Republican Party."

Ewing ran an ad that connected Stothert to President Donald Trump, to which she told KETV that "Donald Trump does not call me and ask for advice."

Omaha and its suburbs make up Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, and it carries a presidential electoral vote, which can be won by a party different than who may carry the state-wide election and its four electoral votes.

The state generally leans Republican, but Democrats have won the 2nd Congressional District with some regularity, as Kamala Harris did in 2024, Joe Biden in 2020 and Barack Obama in 2008. On the other hand, Republican Donald Trump won in 2016 and GOP member Mitt Romney took the vote in 2012.

