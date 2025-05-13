Trending
U.S. News
May 13, 2025 / 10:46 AM

UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty steps down for 'personal reasons'

By Ian Stark
Share with X
CEO of UnitedHealth Group, Andrew Witty, resigned on Tuesday, citing "personal reasons." File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI.
1 of 2 | CEO of UnitedHealth Group, Andrew Witty, resigned on Tuesday, citing "personal reasons." File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI. | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- UnitedHealth Group announced Tuesday CEO Andrew Witty will step down, citing "personal reasons."

Witty will leave the role of CEO and be replaced by Stephen J. Hemsley, effective immediately.

"Leading the people of UnitedHealth Group has been a tremendous honor as they work every day to improve the health system and they will continue to inspire me," Witty said in a statement without providing further details on his decision to step away from the role.

Witty will continue to serve as a senior adviser to Hemsley, who served as CEO of UnitedHealth Group from 2006 to 2017 and will also remain chair of the board, the company said.

Related

"Steve Hemsley brings a combination of strategic vision and deep operational focus that are highly valuable to our company," UnitedHealth Group lead independent director Michele Hooper said.

Hemsley first joined UnitedHealth Group as CEO in 1997 and then became president in 1999, before being named board chairperson in 2017.

"We are grateful for Andrew's stewardship of UnitedHealth Group, especially during some of the most challenging times any company has ever faced," Hemsley said. "The board and I have greatly valued his leadership and compassion as chief executive and as a director and wish him and his family the best."

UnitedHealthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, named Tim Noel the CEO of its in January after its former CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan in December 2024. Police arrested Maryland resident Luigi Mangione for allegedly having gunned down Thompson, to which Mangione has since pleaded not guilty and awaits his next hearing in December.

The company reports it has suspended its outlook for 2025 due in part to the higher-than-expected medical costs of several Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, and also because of a rise in care activity that has been widened to include more in the way of benefit offerings than found in the first quarter.

A class action lawsuit was filed against UnitedHealth Group last week "on behalf of persons or entities who purchased publicly traded UnitedHealth securities between December 3, 2024 and April 16, 2025," which alleges the company violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in regard to its announced 2024 outlook, which the suit purports to have contained false fiscal guidance.

As of 10:18 a.m., UnitedHealth Group stock has dropped 12.97% in price since the opening bell.

Latest Headlines

Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set to get underway following delays
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set to get underway following delays
May 13 (UPI) -- A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is set to get underway Tuesday after months of delays in the case.
DHS launches probe of California program aiding aged, blind, disabled immigrants
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DHS launches probe of California program aiding aged, blind, disabled immigrants
May 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has launched an investigation into a California state-level program that provides aged, blind and disabled non-citizens with monthly cash benefits.
Dozens in West Baltimore evacuated as 6-alarm fire burns mattress warehouse
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dozens in West Baltimore evacuated as 6-alarm fire burns mattress warehouse
May 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen West Baltimore residents were evacuated from their homes overnight as firefighters continued to battle a six-alarm blaze at a mattress warehouse that was sending plumes of smoke above the city.
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
May 12 (UPI) -- Three rock climbers were killed over the weekend in a climbing accident in the North Cascade mountains in Washington state, as investigators look into equipment failure.
U.S. imposes more Iran-related sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. imposes more Iran-related sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sanctioned three Iranians and a related technology firm on accusations of advancing Tehran's nuclear weapons research.
Judge allows IRS to share data on undocumented immigrants for deportation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge allows IRS to share data on undocumented immigrants for deportation
May 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Monday that the Internal Revenue Service can share taxpayer data with immigration authorities to locate undocumented immigrants for deportation.
Ohio man charged with threatening violence in letters to state officials, law enforcement
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ohio man charged with threatening violence in letters to state officials, law enforcement
May 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio man has been charged with federal crimes for threatening violence in dozens of letters and emails directed at state officials, law enforcement and the media, according to the Justice Department.
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- Homeland Security is ending the Temporary Protected Status program for Afghanistan with more than 9,000 nationals residing in the United States facing deportation, Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday.
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
May 12 (UPI) -- Coinbase Global Inc. will join the S&P 500 next week, the first-ever crypto company to be included in the benchmark index. Coinbase soared in extended trading after the move was announced Monday.
FSU shooting suspect out of hospital, faces 2 first-degree murder charges
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
FSU shooting suspect out of hospital, faces 2 first-degree murder charges
May 12 (UPI) -- The 20-year-old Florida State University student accused of killing two in an April campus shooting has been released from a hospital in Tallahassee and is now a jail inmate.

Trending Stories

Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free

Follow Us