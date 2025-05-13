Schumer places hold on DOJ nominees pending answers on Qatar, its offer of jet to Trump

May 13 (UPI) -- Justice Department nominees won't be confirmed until the Trump administration provides full transparency on "Qatari influence," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on Tuesday.

The recently announced donation of a $400 million luxury Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family for President Donald Trump to use as Air Force 1, which Trump has said will be donated to his presidential library after he leaves office, spurred opposition from Senate Democrats.

"This has the appearance of naked corruption" and "is a grave national security risk," Schumer said Tuesday in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Given reports that you played a central role in approving his proposal, I request answers to the following questions," Schumer told Bondi.

Schumer wants to know if the aircraft will include secure communications, self-defense systems, shielding and other security requirements that "are ready on day one."

If so, he wants to know who installed them and how the Trump administration knows the aircraft is not a national security threat.

If not, Schumer wants to know "what modifications would be needed to ensure a foreign-sourced Air Force One is safe to use and free of security threats."

He also wants to know if taxpayers would have to pay to retrofit the aircraft, if the gift would negate a $3.9 billion 2018 contract with Boeing for two new presidential aircraft, and how much such a cancellation might cost.

If the $3.9 billion contract is not cancelled, Schumer asked Bondi how the Trump administration justifies allocating resources to a foreign-sourced aircraft that only would be used while Trump is president, who negotiated the agreement and its parameters.

"What is Qatar being offered in return?" Schumer asked.

He also wants to know why Bondi in February "deprioritized enforcement" of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and other foreign-influence laws.

"Please explain this decision to weaken FARA, which requires agents of foreign governments, like Qatar, to register and disclose their activities," Schumer said.

"Until the administration provides a detailed justification of this new program, including complete and comprehensive answers to these and other questions posed by oversight committees, I will place a hold on all political nominees of the Department of Justice," Schumer said.

Senate rules enable a senator to place a blanket hold on political nominations for matters that are unrelated to the respective nominees.

A White House spokesperson accused Schumer of politicizing the aircraft donation.

"Sen. Schumer and his anti-law-and-order party are prioritizing politics over critical DOJ appointments, obstructing President Trump's Make America Safe Again agenda," White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement to UPI.

"Cryin' Chuck must end the antics, stop Senate stonewalling and prioritize the safety and civil rights of Americans," Fields added.