May 13, 2025 / 3:06 PM

Small nodule found in Biden's prostate

By Mike Heuer
During a routine medical exam, a small nodule was found in former President Joe Biden's prostate. Its cause is unknown, and additional medical tests will be performed, officials say. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
May 13 (UPI) -- A routine medical physical revealed a small nodule in former President Joe Biden's prostate, but its cause is unknown.

"In a routine physical exam, a small nodule was found in the prostate, which necessitated further evaluation," a Biden spokesperson told ABC News on Tuesday.

The nodule might be benign and could have many potential causes, but additional testing is underway to determine if it is harmless or cancerous.

Doctors removed a cancerous skin lesion from his chest while he was president in February 2023, Fox News reported.

The lesion was discovered during a routine physical examination, and a biopsy showed was cancerous after Biden's doctor removed it.

The doctor had treated the biopsy site with electrodessication and curettage in case analysis later determined it was cancer. No further treatments were needed.

Such medical issues and suspected cognitive decline prompted some Democratic governors to call on Biden not to seek a second term in office.

Others pledged their support for Biden, who eventually withdrew his candidacy following a poor debate performance against President Donald Trump that raised questions about his cognitive abilities.

