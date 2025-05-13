Trending
U.S. News
May 13, 2025 / 9:08 AM

Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set to get underway following delays

By Ian Stark
Share with X
A hearing to reconsider the sentencing of the Menendez brothers and potentially grant them eligibility for parole immediately is set to get underway Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A hearing to reconsider the sentencing of the Menendez brothers and potentially grant them eligibility for parole immediately is set to get underway Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is set to get underway Tuesday after months of delays in the case.

Los Angeles Judge Michael V. Jesic will listen to arguments during the two-day hearing to determine if Erik and Lyle Menendez will be immediately eligible for parole, as they both are currently serving life sentences without the possibility of parole after being convicted on the 1989 murder of their parents.

The pair has argued that they killed their parents in self-defense after years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their father, and family members have argued for their release as well.

However, family members are not expected to be among the witnesses set to testify in the hearing which will include prosecutors who worked the case as well as former inmates and corrections officers.

Related

The resentencing hearing allows the judge to weigh factors like the brothers' efforts to rehabilitate themselves during their sentencing.

The hearing was pushed for by former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, and has garnered public support following the Netflix documentary The Menednez Brothers, which chronicled the case.

However, new District Attorney Nathan Hochman has opposed the resentencing effort and has argued that the killings were premeditated and not an act of self-defense, citing six "unacknowledged lies" the brothers have told.

The hearing had previously been set for April, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a risk assessment, which found that the brothers were only a "moderate risk" to commit violence if released.

A motion made by Hochman during a hearing on May 9 to cancel the resentencing based on the risk assessments was denied by the judge, leading to Tuesday's trial start date.

Both Menendez brothers were found responsible for cell phone violations since late 2024, but the judge ruled that the information was not sufficient to result in a withdrawal of the motion to resentence.

Newsom could commute the brothers' sentences at any time but has not done so. The parole board is expected to hold a hearing in June, and at that time will offer its recommendation to the governor.

Attorneys for the brothers have also pursued a new trial as they purport to have new evidence against the brothers' father, which includes a letter sent from Erik Menendez to a family member in 1988 that references the alleged abuse.

Latest Headlines

DHS launches probe of California program aiding aged, blind, disabled immigrants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS launches probe of California program aiding aged, blind, disabled immigrants
May 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has launched an investigation into a California state-level program that provides aged, blind and disabled non-citizens with monthly cash benefits.
Dozens in West Baltimore evacuated as 6-alarm fire burns mattress warehouse
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dozens in West Baltimore evacuated as 6-alarm fire burns mattress warehouse
May 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen West Baltimore residents were evacuated from their homes overnight as firefighters continued to battle a six-alarm blaze at a mattress warehouse that was sending plumes of smoke above the city.
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
May 12 (UPI) -- Three rock climbers were killed over the weekend in a climbing accident in the North Cascade mountains in Washington state, as investigators look into equipment failure.
U.S. imposes more Iran-related sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. imposes more Iran-related sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sanctioned three Iranians and a related technology firm on accusations of advancing Tehran's nuclear weapons research.
Judge allows IRS to share data on undocumented immigrants for deportation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge allows IRS to share data on undocumented immigrants for deportation
May 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Monday that the Internal Revenue Service can share taxpayer data with immigration authorities to locate undocumented immigrants for deportation.
Ohio man charged with threatening violence in letters to state officials, law enforcement
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ohio man charged with threatening violence in letters to state officials, law enforcement
May 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio man has been charged with federal crimes for threatening violence in dozens of letters and emails directed at state officials, law enforcement and the media, according to the Justice Department.
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- Homeland Security is ending the Temporary Protected Status program for Afghanistan with more than 9,000 nationals residing in the United States facing deportation, Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday.
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
May 12 (UPI) -- Coinbase Global Inc. will join the S&P 500 next week, the first-ever crypto company to be included in the benchmark index. Coinbase soared in extended trading after the move was announced Monday.
FSU shooting suspect out of hospital, faces 2 first-degree murder charges
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FSU shooting suspect out of hospital, faces 2 first-degree murder charges
May 12 (UPI) -- The 20-year-old Florida State University student accused of killing two in an April campus shooting has been released from a hospital in Tallahassee and is now a jail inmate.
Prison attack sends Megan Thee Stallion's attacker Tory Lanez to hospital
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Prison attack sends Megan Thee Stallion's attacker Tory Lanez to hospital
May 12 (UPI) -- Tory Lanez was hospitalized on Monday after an attack by a fellow inmate at a California state prison where the rapper is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

Trending Stories

Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.

Follow Us