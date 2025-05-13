Trending
U.S. News
May 13, 2025 / 3:25 AM

DHS launches probe of California program aiding aged, blind, disabled immigrants

By Darryl Coote
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem on Monday announced an investigation into California's Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem on Monday announced an investigation into California's Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has launched an investigation into a California state-level program that provides aged, blind and disabled non-citizens with monthly cash benefits on accusations it was illegally distributing federal funding to those ineligible for Social Security.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the probe Monday in a statement saying it was requesting all records from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, which administers California's Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants, to determine whether federal funds were given to ineligible undocumented immigrants.

The probe will examine the program's records going back to January 2021, the month the previous president, Joe Biden, took office.

"Radical left politicians in California prioritize illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens access to cash benefits," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in the statement.

"The Trump administration is working together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally."

The DHS said it is specifically looking to see if undocumented immigrants were receiving Supplemental Security Income from the Social Security Administration.

California's Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants dates back to the 1990s and was established to provide monthly cash benefits to specific immigrants ineligible for SSI due to their immigration status.

According to its website, the program is entirely state funded. To be eligible, applicants must be California residents ineligible for SSI and either be 65 years old or older, blind or disabled.

The investigation was met with swift condemnation from SEIU California union that accused the Trump administration of using "bullying" tactics to attack the state's safety net.

"Donald Trump's campaign to instill fear in immigrant communities will meet resolute opposition here in California," the union's president, David Huerta, said in a statement.

Huerta said the federal government has no basis for its "legal bullying" and no right to tell California how to use its state funds to fight poverty.

"The sole purpose of this sham 'investigation' is clear: intimidation of people seeking safety and of all those who provide them with needed support," Huerta said.

"We will not be intimidated, and we will not back down."

SEIU California is a non-partisan union representing some 750,000 nurses, healthcare workers, janitors, social workers and security officers as well as city, county and state employees.

President Donald Trump ran on a platform to crack down on migration and to undertake the largest deportation in American history, while using controversial and derogatory rhetoric to spread misinformation and false claims about migrants and crime.

Since his January inauguration, he has used his executive powers to focus the federal government on targeting immigration.

A month ago, he signed an executive order directing Noem and other cabinet officials to ensure undocumented immigration do not receive funds from Social Security programs and to take civil and criminal action against governments that fail to prevent non-citizens from receiving the benefits.

