Trending
U.S. News
May 13, 2025 / 12:14 PM

CPI: Inflation rose 0.2% in April, 2.3% on the year; slightly below expectations

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Pedestrians walk near the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in Manhattan in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pedestrians walk near the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in Manhattan in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Inflation rose slightly less than expected in April despite the arrival of President Donald Trump's sweeping international tariffs early in the month, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2% in April and 2.3% on the year, while core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices also rose 0.2% for the month and 2.8% on the year.

Dow Jones economists had forecast that all-items CPI would rise 0.2% for April and 2.8% on the year and that core CPI would increase 0.3% on the month and 2.8% annually.

The index for food fell 0.1% in April, while the energy index rose 0.7% and the shelter index climbed 0.3%.

Related

The April drop in the rate of inflation was unexpected as it coincided with President Donald Trump's establishment of tariffs on all of America's trading partners.

"Good news on inflation, and we need it given inflation shocks from tariffs are on their way," Navy Federal Credit Union corporate economist Robert Frick told CNBC. "Non-tariffed goods are still in the pipeline, and perhaps some importers have absorbed their tariff costs for now."

It is unclear how the Trump tariffs, which have been altered and lowered since Trump announced the "Liberation Day" levies on April 2, will affect inflation during months to come, but it is expected that there will be an eventual impact, as Frick posted to X in April that "this is likely the calm before a CPI storm" especially due to the tariffs that Trump had levied against China. However, as those duties were mostly paused Monday to allow additional time for more in the way of economic and trade discussions, the impact remains to be seen.

Latest Headlines

UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty steps down for 'personal reasons'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty steps down for 'personal reasons'
May 13 (UPI) -- UnitedHealth Group announced Tuesday CEO Andrew Witty will step down, citing "personal reasons."
Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set to get underway following delays
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set to get underway following delays
May 13 (UPI) -- A resentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers is set to get underway Tuesday after months of delays in the case.
DHS launches probe of California program aiding aged, blind, disabled immigrants
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DHS launches probe of California program aiding aged, blind, disabled immigrants
May 13 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has launched an investigation into a California state-level program that provides aged, blind and disabled non-citizens with monthly cash benefits.
Dozens in West Baltimore evacuated as 6-alarm fire burns mattress warehouse
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dozens in West Baltimore evacuated as 6-alarm fire burns mattress warehouse
May 13 (UPI) -- More than two dozen West Baltimore residents were evacuated from their homes overnight as firefighters continued to battle a six-alarm blaze at a mattress warehouse that was sending plumes of smoke above the city.
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
3 climbers killed in North Cascades fall in Washington state
May 12 (UPI) -- Three rock climbers were killed over the weekend in a climbing accident in the North Cascade mountains in Washington state, as investigators look into equipment failure.
U.S. imposes more Iran-related sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. imposes more Iran-related sanctions amid talks on new nuclear deal
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sanctioned three Iranians and a related technology firm on accusations of advancing Tehran's nuclear weapons research.
Judge allows IRS to share data on undocumented immigrants for deportation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge allows IRS to share data on undocumented immigrants for deportation
May 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Monday that the Internal Revenue Service can share taxpayer data with immigration authorities to locate undocumented immigrants for deportation.
Ohio man charged with threatening violence in letters to state officials, law enforcement
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ohio man charged with threatening violence in letters to state officials, law enforcement
May 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio man has been charged with federal crimes for threatening violence in dozens of letters and emails directed at state officials, law enforcement and the media, according to the Justice Department.
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
May 12 (UPI) -- Homeland Security is ending the Temporary Protected Status program for Afghanistan with more than 9,000 nationals residing in the United States facing deportation, Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday.
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
May 12 (UPI) -- Coinbase Global Inc. will join the S&P 500 next week, the first-ever crypto company to be included in the benchmark index. Coinbase soared in extended trading after the move was announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
Mexican candidate for mayor killed with 4 supporters at campaign rally in Veracruz
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
DHS terminates Temporary Protected Status for 9,000 from Afghanistan living in U.S.
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
After 18 months captivity in Gaza, American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander now free
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.
First group of South African refugees arrives in U.S.

Follow Us