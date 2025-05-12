Opening arguments set to begin in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial

May 12 (UPI) -- Opening arguments are slated to begin Monday as Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial continues.

Combs, who is being held in a Brooklyn federal facility, has been charged with crimes related to sex trafficking and racketeering, and he faces life in prison if convicted.

He previously pleaded not guilty to these crimes.

Judge Arun Subramanian said Friday that they would "get the jurors, all 43 in, at 8:30" ahead of the opening arguments at 9 a.m. EDT Monday.

The jury selection process had previously been delayed May 9, but the final 12 will be selected Monday.

Combs is represented by Marc Agnifilo, who previously defended NXIVM's Keith Raniere, as well as Teny Geragos, Alexandra Shapiro and Brian Steel, who previously represented Young Thug.

Xavier Donaldson, Anna Estevao, Linda Moreno and Jason Driscoll rounds out Combs' legal team.