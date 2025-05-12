U.S. News
May 12, 2025 / 8:58 AM

Opening arguments set to begin in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs arrives in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards "VMA's" in 2023. His criminal trial continues Monday. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
1 of 2 | Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs arrives in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards "VMA's" in 2023. His criminal trial continues Monday. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Opening arguments are slated to begin Monday as Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial continues.

Combs, who is being held in a Brooklyn federal facility, has been charged with crimes related to sex trafficking and racketeering, and he faces life in prison if convicted.

He previously pleaded not guilty to these crimes.

Judge Arun Subramanian said Friday that they would "get the jurors, all 43 in, at 8:30" ahead of the opening arguments at 9 a.m. EDT Monday.

The jury selection process had previously been delayed May 9, but the final 12 will be selected Monday.

Combs is represented by Marc Agnifilo, who previously defended NXIVM's Keith Raniere, as well as Teny Geragos, Alexandra Shapiro and Brian Steel, who previously represented Young Thug.

Xavier Donaldson, Anna Estevao, Linda Moreno and Jason Driscoll rounds out Combs' legal team.

Latest Headlines

Trump to sign executive order to align U.S. drug prices with other countries
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump to sign executive order to align U.S. drug prices with other countries
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday night said he will sign an executive order to reduce drug prices in the United States by between 30% and 80% with the aim of equalizing global prices.
Trump fires top U.S. copyright official Shira Perlmutter
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump fires top U.S. copyright official Shira Perlmutter
May 12 (UPI) -- The Trump administration fired the United States' top copyright official over the weekend, following the dismissal of the librarian of Congress late last week.
U.S. and China agree to pause most tariffs for 90 days to allow for talks to continue
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. and China agree to pause most tariffs for 90 days to allow for talks to continue
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States and China said Monday that they have reached an agreement to cut most of their tariffs for 90 days to allow more time for continued economic and trade discussions.
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
May 11 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday was added to an international human rights watchlist over threats to civic freedoms under the Trump administration.
One person killed, dozens injured in fiery tour bus, SUV crash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
One person killed, dozens injured in fiery tour bus, SUV crash
May 11 (UPI) -- One person was killed and dozens more were injured Sunday in a collision between a tour bus and a stalled SUV on a Los Angeles County freeway, police said.
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
May 11 (UPI) -- Operations are returning to normal after a runway equipment issues prompted ground stops at Newark Liberty and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airports Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
May 11 (UPI) -- The Qatari Royal Family has plans to gift a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to President Donald Trump to be used for Air Force One and for his own private use when his presidency ends, reports said Sunday.
U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
May 11 (UPI) -- The United States and China have reached a trade agreement amid the second day of high-level negotiations, senior officials said Sunday.
Lutnick: Trump administration to keep 10% tariffs for 'foreseeable future'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Lutnick: Trump administration to keep 10% tariffs for 'foreseeable future'
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that the administration of President Donald Trump would keep the 10% baseline tariffs on global imports for the "foreseeable future."
ACLU ends 'baseless' lawsuit over deportation of a Honduran mother and her children
U.S. News // 1 day ago
ACLU ends 'baseless' lawsuit over deportation of a Honduran mother and her children
May 10 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union has dropped its federal lawsuit accusing the Department of Homeland Security of illegally deporting a U.S. child and her Honduran mother and sister.

Trending Stories

U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks
Iran, United States complete 'difficult but useful' nuclear talks

Follow Us