U.S. News
May 12, 2025 / 7:44 PM

Coinbase to join S&P 500 as shares soar in after-hours trading

By Sheri Walsh
The Coinbase logo is displayed on screens in Times Square after Coinbase Global, Inc. began trading under the symbol COIN at the Nasdaq Opening Bell in New York City on April 14, 2021. Coinbase runs the largest bitcoin exchange in the U.S. and announced Monday it would become the first crypto company to join the S&amp;P 500. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 12 (UPI) -- Coinbase Global Inc. will join the S&P 500 next week, the first-ever crypto company to be included in the benchmark index, as shares soared in extended trading after the move was announced Monday.

The San Francisco-based crypto exchange will replace Discover Financial Services on the S&P 500 next Monday, once Discover's acquisition by Capitol One Financial is finalized.

Shares of Coinbase, or COIN on the Nasdaq, jumped 8% in after-hours trading Monday to $225 per share after ending the regular trading day up 4%.

Coinbase is the largest bitcoin exchange in the United States. It was also the first major cryptocurrency company to go public in 2021. Despite falling revenue, Coinbase managed to report a profit for the latest quarter, which is a requirement to make the S&P 500.

The Coinbase announcement comes just days after Bitcoin topped $100,000 to near its record price set in January. Bitcoin is up 10% this year, while Coinbase shares are down 17%.

Coinbase recently announced plans to buy Dubai-based Deribit, a major crypto derivatives exchange, for $2.9 billion in the largest crypto industry deal ever.

Last week, Coinbase reported a net income of $65.6 million, or 24 cents a share. That is down from $1.18 billion, or $4.40 a share a year earlier. Revenue was up 24% to $2.03 billion from $1.64 billion a year ago.

Stocks added to the S&P 500 typically rise in value. The index is heavily weighted towards tech, including Dell, artificial intelligence server maker Super Micro Computer, security software vendor CrowdStrike and defense software provider Palantir.

On Monday, Coinbase thanked "everyone who made it possible for a crypto company to join the S&P 500 for the first time in history."

"First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you," Coinbase wrote in a post on X. "Then they fight you. Then they add you to the S&P 500."

FSU shooting suspect out of hospital, faces 2 first-degree murder charges
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
FSU shooting suspect out of hospital, faces 2 first-degree murder charges
May 12 (UPI) -- The 20-year-old Florida State University student accused of killing two in an April campus shooting has been released from a hospital in Tallahassee and is now a jail inmate.
Prison attack sends Megan Thee Stallion's attacker Tory Lanez to hospital
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prison attack sends Megan Thee Stallion's attacker Tory Lanez to hospital
May 12 (UPI) -- Tory Lanez was hospitalized on Monday after an attack by a fellow inmate at a California state prison where the rapper is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.
Trump departs for Middle East on tour to strengthen U.S. ties with Gulf States
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump departs for Middle East on tour to strengthen U.S. ties with Gulf States
May 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump departed Monday for a four-day tour of the Middle East as he works to secure new investments for the United States and new progress on diplomatic issues, including a Gaza cease-fire.
Trump brothers Eric, Donald Jr. to take American Bitcoin mining firm public on Nasdaq
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump brothers Eric, Donald Jr. to take American Bitcoin mining firm public on Nasdaq
May 12 (UPI) -- A bitcoin mining company partially owned by President Donald Trump's two eldest sons will go public on Nasdaq in an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, American Bitcoin announced Monday.
Justice Dept. officials tapped to fill Library of Congress roles after Trump firings
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Justice Dept. officials tapped to fill Library of Congress roles after Trump firings
May 12 (UPI) -- The Trump administration fired the United States' top copyright official over the weekend, following the dismissal of the librarian of Congress late last week.
1 dead, 4 rescued after heat-related hiking incident in Arizona
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 dead, 4 rescued after heat-related hiking incident in Arizona
May 12 (UPI) -- A man died this past weekend and four others were rescued after a medical emergency on a hiking trip in Arizona roughly 40 miles east of Phoenix.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges cities to remove homeless encampments
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges cities to remove homeless encampments
May 12 (UPI) -- The governor's plan prohibits persistent camping in a single location, prohibits encampments that block sidewalks and requires local officials to provide notice and make every reasonable effort to identify shelter.
Trump signs executive order to align U.S. drug prices with other countries
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump signs executive order to align U.S. drug prices with other countries
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to reduce drug prices in the United States by between 30% and 80% with the aim of equalizing global prices.
Trump's film tariff plan threatens new hurdles for filmmakers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump's film tariff plan threatens new hurdles for filmmakers
May 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's announcement that he wishes to place tariffs on internationally-produced films has people in the movie business worrying of another hurdle.
Opening arguments set to begin in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Opening arguments set to begin in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
May 12 (UPI) -- Opening arguments are slated to begin Monday as Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial continues. The jury will also be finalized

