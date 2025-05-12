Trending
U.S. News
May 12, 2025 / 4:59 PM

Trump brothers Eric, Donald Jr. to take American Bitcoin mining firm public on Nasdaq

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump react to applause when they arrive at Capital One Arena after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20. The brothers are taking their American Bitcoin company public. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump react to applause when they arrive at Capital One Arena after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as president on January 20. The brothers are taking their American Bitcoin company public. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- A bitcoin mining company partially owned by President Donald Trump's two eldest sons will go public on the Nasdaq in an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, American Bitcoin announced Monday.

The investors, who include Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, will own about 98% of the new company and retain the name American Bitcoin in a stock-for-stock merger, the company said in a news release.

In March, the brothers merged their American Data Center with American Bitcoin. They owned 20% of American Bitcoin and parent company Hut 8 the remaining 80%.

Financial terms were not revealed.

Related

American Bitcoin will break from parent Hut 8, a company that provides digital infrastructure with a focus on high-performance computing and digital asset mining. Shares of Hut 8 rose 11.74% on Monday.

The new company will go by the ticker symbol "ABTC," and the deal is expected to close as early in the third quarter of 2025. Gryphon Digital shares rose 173.1% on Monday.

Bitcoin was trading at around $101,800 and down 2.15%.

"Our vision for American Bitcoin is to create the most investable Bitcoin accumulation platform in the market," Eric Trump, co-founder and chief strategy officer of American Bitcoin, said in a statement. "Today's announcement marks an important milestone in that journey, bringing us closer to offering every investor access to a purpose-built platform engineered for scale and long-term value creation in what we believe is one of the most important asset classes of our time."

Eric Trump will remain as chief strategy officer and Mike Ho will serve as CEO of the company.

"This transaction marks the next step in scaling American Bitcoin as a purpose-built vehicle for low-cost Bitcoin accumulation at scale," Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8, said in a company news release.

"By taking [American] Bitcoin public, we expect to unlock direct access to dedicated growth capital independent of Hut 8's balance sheet while preserving long-term exposure to bitcoin upside for our shareholders."

Eric Trump is not part of the Trump administration but his father is a backer of bitcoin after originally opposing the electronic currency.

While running for president, Trump said he supported U.S.-based bitcoin miners and as president again signed an executive order creating a strategic bitcoin and digital assets reserve. The reserve will be established with seized crypto assets held by the Treasury.

Conversely, the Justice Department shut down the Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team.

The Trump family has a large stake in World Liberty Financial, a crypto exchange launched in October 2024.

Two days before he became president, Trump debuted the $TRUMP meme coin. The top 200 holders of the coin have been invited to a private dinner on May 22 at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va.

The coins now have a market cap of $2.5 billion with 80% of the token supply held by the Trump Organization and affiliated entities. The original offering was $10 but immediately rose to $74.34 and now is trading at $12.62, according to Coinbase.

In all, 1 billion are planned to be distributed over three years with a $31.37 billion fully diluted valuation

Latest Headlines

Trump departs for Middle East on tour to strengthen U.S. ties with Gulf States
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Trump departs for Middle East on tour to strengthen U.S. ties with Gulf States
May 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump departed Monday for a four-day tour of the Middle East as he works to secure new investments for the United States and new progress on diplomatic issues, including a Gaza cease-fire.
Justice Dept. officials tapped to fill Library of Congress roles after Trump firings
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Justice Dept. officials tapped to fill Library of Congress roles after Trump firings
May 12 (UPI) -- The Trump administration fired the United States' top copyright official over the weekend, following the dismissal of the librarian of Congress late last week.
1 dead, 4 rescued after heat-related hiking incident in Arizona
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1 dead, 4 rescued after heat-related hiking incident in Arizona
May 12 (UPI) -- A man died this past weekend and four others were rescued after a medical emergency on a hiking trip in Arizona roughly 40 miles east of Phoenix.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges cities to remove homeless encampments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges cities to remove homeless encampments
May 12 (UPI) -- The governor's plan prohibits persistent camping in a single location, prohibits encampments that block sidewalks and requires local officials to provide notice and make every reasonable effort to identify shelter.
Trump signs executive order to align U.S. drug prices with other countries
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump signs executive order to align U.S. drug prices with other countries
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to reduce drug prices in the United States by between 30% and 80% with the aim of equalizing global prices.
Trump's film tariff plan threatens new hurdles for filmmakers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump's film tariff plan threatens new hurdles for filmmakers
May 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's announcement that he wishes to place tariffs on internationally-produced films has people in the movie business worrying of another hurdle.
Opening arguments set to begin in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Opening arguments set to begin in Sean 'Diddy' Combs criminal trial
May 12 (UPI) -- Opening arguments are slated to begin Monday as Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial continues. The jury will also be finalized
U.S. and China agree to pause most tariffs for 90 days to allow for talks to continue
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. and China agree to pause most tariffs for 90 days to allow for talks to continue
May 12 (UPI) -- The United States and China said Monday that they have reached an agreement to cut most of their tariffs for 90 days to allow more time for continued economic and trade discussions.
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
May 11 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday was added to an international human rights watchlist over threats to civic freedoms under the Trump administration.
One person killed, dozens injured in fiery tour bus, SUV crash
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
One person killed, dozens injured in fiery tour bus, SUV crash
May 11 (UPI) -- One person was killed and dozens more were injured Sunday in a collision between a tour bus and a stalled SUV on a Los Angeles County freeway, police said.

Trending Stories

U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist over Trump attacks on democratic norms
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Equipment issues grind air traffic to a halt in Newark and Atlanta
Trump signs executive order to align U.S. drug prices with other countries
Trump signs executive order to align U.S. drug prices with other countries
Justice Dept. officials tapped to fill Library of Congress roles after Trump firings
Justice Dept. officials tapped to fill Library of Congress roles after Trump firings
One person killed, dozens injured in fiery tour bus, SUV crash
One person killed, dozens injured in fiery tour bus, SUV crash

Follow Us