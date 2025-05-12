Trending
1 dead, 4 rescued after heat-related hiking incident in Arizona

By Chris Benson
A man died and four others were rescued over the weekend after a medical emergency on a hiking trip in Arizona roughly 40 miles east of Phoenix. Photo from Superstition Fire &amp; Medical District/Facebook
May 12 (UPI) -- A man died this past weekend after a medical emergency while on a hiking trip in Arizona with four others.

On Sunday, emergency crews received a call around 12:45 p.m. local time from a group of hikers in a web of trails at Gold Canyon's Wave Cave Trail some 40 miles east of Phoenix.

"No foul play is suspected," according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, adding that the county's medical examiner will determine the official cause of death of the 33-year-old deceased hiking victim.

The hiking group had been on the trail for at least six hours with 100 degree Fahrenheit temps when the emergency call was placed after CPR was initiated.

After a team arrived, rescuers took over CPR efforts.

However, "unfortunately the patient did not survive," the Superstition Fire and Medical District, which serves the Gold Canyon area, said in a statement.

"Tragically this mountain rescue resulted in one fatality," SFMD officials added, saying the other four hikers were assisted down the mountain but "refused transport to the hospital."

Meanwhile, authorities encouraged the public to avoid Wave Cave Trail for Sunday's remainder.

"They had taken water with them but they had only about 40 ounces of water a piece," according to SFMD Captain Jay Nelson.

"So that water ran out pretty quick," he told local news media.

SFMD officials wrote in a Facebook post that most heat deaths happen on trails between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

They advised if a person begins to feel dizzy, nauseous, stops sweating or becomes confused to "get help immediately."

"Please stay safe and plan wisely," officials in Arizona say. "No hike is worth your life."

No other information was available on the other hikers.

