May 12, 2025 / 7:37 PM

FSU shooting suspect out of hospital, faces 2 first-degree murder charges

By Allen Cone
Flowers were left near the scene after a gunman killed two people at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., on April 17. Photo by Don Hayes/EPA-EFE
May 12 (UPI) -- The 20-year-old Florida State University student accused of killing two in an April campus shooting has been released from a hospital in Tallahassee and is now a jail inmate.

Phoenix Ikner is facing two charges of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in the attack on the campus on April 17, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The suspect's court hearing is set for Tuesday morning, when the arrest report is scheduled to be released.

He was released from an undisclosed hospital for treatment and surgery on his jaw after being shot by police, authorities said in a news release. He was first taken to Leon County Detention Facility and then transferred to the Wakulla County Detention Facility.

"Ikner's transfer to another facility is standard protocol, due to him being the stepson of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy," the Leon County Sheriff's Office said in a separate news release.

His booking photo was released on Monday.

A handgun used in the shootings is believed to belong to his stepmother, Jessica Ikner, a county sheriff's office school resource officer, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said. Officials said the weapon is her former service weapon.

She has been with the Leon County Sheriff's Office for 18 years and is on personal leave.

He had invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not answer investigators' questions, and no motive has been given, police said.

Robert Morales, a university dining coordinator, and Tiru Chabba, an executive for food service vendor Aramark, died, according to family members and attorneys for the families.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said there doesn't appear to be a connection to any of the victims.

The suspect was a "longstanding" member of the LCSO Youth Advisory Council and was involved the office's trainings, the sheriff said.

"In any case, especially one of this magnitude, the Tallahassee Police Department has the highest commitment to justice, transparency, and the safety of our community," Revell said in the release. "We are grateful for the work of our detectives, officers, medical personnel, and partner agencies who helped bring us to this point."

Classes resumed on campus four days after the attack.

