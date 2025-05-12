Trending
Prison attack sends Megan Thee Stallion's attacker Tory Lanez to hospital

By Allen Cone
Musical artist Tory Lanez arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence, was attacked by an inmate Monday, according to reports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Musical artist Tory Lanez arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence, was attacked by an inmate Monday, according to reports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 12 (UPI) -- Tory Lanez was hospitalized on Monday after an attack by a fellow inmate at a California state prison where the rapper is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was attacked at about 7:20 a.m. in the prison in Tehachapi, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles in Kern County, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The agency, according to an KNBC-TV report, didn't say how Lanez was attacked, though the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported he was stabbed.

"Staff immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid," a prison spokesperson told ABC-News. "Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment."

KTLA-TV reported he was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, which is 41 miles north of Tehachapi.

Lanez, 32, is eligible for parole in July 2029, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He was sentenced on Aug. 8, 2023, and admitted to the prison three weeks later. Sentencing was delayed eight months when Lanez hired new lawyers and filed a motion for a new trial, which was denied.

He was convicted in December 2022 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both her feet after an argument in 2020.

Charges included assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez had faced up to 22 years in prison during his sentencing and possible deportation to Canada.

Lanez had seven U.S. top 10 albums: Alone at Prem, Chixtape 5, PLAYBOY, The New Toronto, I Told You, Cruel Intentions and Memories Don't Die from 2018 to 2021.

Megan has alleged that Lanez, through his surrogates, was harassing her from prison. In January, a judge issued a protective order through 2030 ordering him to stop harassment or any other contact.

