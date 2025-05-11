U.S. News
May 11, 2025 / 4:00 PM / Updated at 4:32 PM

Reports: Qatar to gift luxury plane to Trump for use as Air Force One

By Adam Schrader & UPI Staff
Share with X
Air Force One is pictured after landing in Pittsburgh in September 2024 where then-President Joe Biden joined Vice President Kamala Harris for an election rally. The current executive aircraft has ferried U.S. presidents around the world, starting with President George H.W. Bush in 1990. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.
1 of 6 | Air Force One is pictured after landing in Pittsburgh in September 2024 where then-President Joe Biden joined Vice President Kamala Harris for an election rally. The current executive aircraft has ferried U.S. presidents around the world, starting with President George H.W. Bush in 1990. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The Qatari Royal Family has planned to gift a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to President Donald Trump to be used for Air Force One and for his own private use when his presidency ends, reports said Sunday.

News of the major gift was first reported by ABC News, citing anonymous sources, and later confirmed by The New York Times and NBC News. United Press International has reached out to Qatar's Government Communications Office for confirmation.

The gift is expected to be formally announced when Trump visits Qatar next week, according to the reports. Trump toured the plane when it was parked at the West Palm Beach International Airport in February.

A Qatari representative, however, told Axios that while reports of Trump being gifted a jet were "inaccurate," Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense are discussing the possible temporary use of an aircraft as Air Force One.

If it is gifted, the jet could become the most valuable gift ever from a foreign government to the United States, ABC News reported. Its $400 million estimated price tag surpasses the estimated $250,000 cost of constructing the Statue of Liberty -- which was gifted to the United States from France.

But the expected acceptance of the gift by Trump raises questions of its legality, raising the possibility that the president could face scrutiny for bribery or violating the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The Emoluments Clause prohibits federal officials from accepting gifts, payments or other benefits from foreign governments without the consent of Congress but there is debate as to whether it applies to elected officials. According to Cornell's Legal Information Institute, the interpretation of the clause has never been litigated before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lawyers for the White House reportedly expect accepting the gift to draw scrutiny and have drafted an analysis for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which concludes that it is legal for the U.S. Defense Department to accept the gift and then to later hand it over to Trump's presidential library for his private use when he leaves office.

The Trump administration is looking to the precedent set by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in handling the ethical considerations of accepting a retired presidential aircraft.

The Reagan Library boasts a 90,000-square-foot exhibit hangar that permanently displays a Boeing VC-137C aircraft with the tail letters SAM 27000, which entered service as Air Force One under President Richard Nixon.

Though the plane was used by each president until George W. Bush, it is best known in relation to Reagan and was gifted to his library when it was decommissioned in 2001. Reagan died in 2004.

The difference between the use of the two gifts that could pose a challenge for Trump is that the Reagan Library immediately installed it for permanent display while Trump is reported to be planning to continue using it for personal travel.

Trump currently owns a Boeing 757 that dates to the early 1990s. The jet was originally operated by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen before Trump purchased it in 2011.

Two new Air Force One planes have been in the works since at least 2018 when the Air Force awarded a $3.9 billion contract for two modified Boeing 747-8 planes that were expected for delivery by 2024.

Trump told ABC News in 2019 that he wanted to change up the traditional baby blue and white pattern chosen by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the 1960s to a new color scheme that resembled that of his private jet.

Boeing started modifying the first of the two aircraft in February 2020 and the second in June 2020. According to a 2022 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the company had completed major structural modifications on the first aircraft and is now preparing it for wiring installations.

However, at the time, Boeing struggled to find workers to complete the modifications because of a "competitive labor market" and "lower-than-planned security clearance approval rates." The Air Force later lowered security clearance standards to make it easier to find workers.

Last week, Defense One reported that Boeing has told the Air Force it can deliver the new jets by 2027 if the government loosens some requirements.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S., China reach agreement after second day of trade negotiations
May 11 (UPI) -- The United States and China have reached a trade agreement amid the second day of high-level negotiations, senior officials said Sunday.
Lutnick: Trump administration to keep 10% tariffs for 'foreseeable future'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lutnick: Trump administration to keep 10% tariffs for 'foreseeable future'
May 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that the administration of President Donald Trump would keep the 10% baseline tariffs on global imports for the "foreseeable future."
ACLU ends 'baseless' lawsuit over deportation of a Honduran mother and her children
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
ACLU ends 'baseless' lawsuit over deportation of a Honduran mother and her children
May 10 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union has dropped its federal lawsuit accusing the Department of Homeland Security of illegally deporting a U.S. child and her Honduran mother and sister.
Worcester, Mass., residents arrested, charged for interfering with ICE arrest
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Worcester, Mass., residents arrested, charged for interfering with ICE arrest
May 10 (UPI) -- An immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest became chaotic as bystanders tried to stop the federal agents from arresting a woman in a Worcester, Mass., neighborhood late Thursday morning.
ICE arrests 103 in Nashville traffic stops, mayor raises questions
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
ICE arrests 103 in Nashville traffic stops, mayor raises questions
May 10 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested at least 103 for alleged immigration violations during traffic stops in and near Nashville, which prompted the city's mayor to challenge the enforcement effort.
FTC delays enforcement of 'click-to-cancel' for subscriptions by 60 days
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
FTC delays enforcement of 'click-to-cancel' for subscriptions by 60 days
May 10 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission has delayed enforcing the Negative Option Rule, which is the "click-to-cancel" option requiring companies to make it as easy to cancel subscriptions and other programs.
Trump administration appeals order blocking federal workforce reductions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump administration appeals order blocking federal workforce reductions
May 10 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is appealing a district judge's order that temporarily blocked plans to reduce the federal workforce and reorganize 21 departments and agencies.
Newark Mayor says ICE arrest was 'targeted'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Newark Mayor says ICE arrest was 'targeted'
May 10 (UPI) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said he was "targeted" when he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a migrant detention facility in that city.
Pentagon tells military libraries to remove books about diversity, racism, gender
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon tells military libraries to remove books about diversity, racism, gender
May 10 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has ordered senior military leaders to pull and review library books from educational institutions that address diversity, anti-racism or gender issues.
Google agrees to pay $1.375B in Texas data privacy settlement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Google agrees to pay $1.375B in Texas data privacy settlement
May 10 (UPI) -- Google will pay $1.375 billion to settle a 2022 data privacy lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday.

Trending Stories

ACLU ends 'baseless' lawsuit over deportation of a Honduran mother and her children
ACLU ends 'baseless' lawsuit over deportation of a Honduran mother and her children
Worcester, Mass., residents arrested, charged for interfering with ICE arrest
Worcester, Mass., residents arrested, charged for interfering with ICE arrest
ICE arrests 103 in Nashville traffic stops, mayor raises questions
ICE arrests 103 in Nashville traffic stops, mayor raises questions
Newark Mayor says ICE arrest was 'targeted'
Newark Mayor says ICE arrest was 'targeted'
Pentagon tells military libraries to remove books about diversity, racism, gender
Pentagon tells military libraries to remove books about diversity, racism, gender

Follow Us