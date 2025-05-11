One person killed, dozens injured in fiery tour bus, SUV crash

May 11 (UPI) -- One person was killed and dozens more were injured Sunday in a collision between a tour bus and a stalled SUV on a Los Angeles County freeway, police said.

The tour bus was carrying 63 passengers when it collided with a disabled Nissan Pathfinder on State Route 60 near Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated area east of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.

The Nissan erupted into flames after it was hit by the bus shortly after 5 a.m. EDT Sunday. The driver died at the scene, police said.

"As a result of the impact, the Nissan Pathfinder became fully engulfed in flames, trapping the occupant," the CHP statement said.

The CHP statement said the bus was heading to Koreatown in downtown Los Angeles from Morongo Valley, about 110 miles east of the city when the collision occurred. The driver of the bus was identified as Sui Sheng Du.

Following the collision, the bus careened across multiple lanes of the freeway and crashed into a raised metal and wood guardrail on the shoulder of the highway.

Local media showed images and video of the crash. CHP said neither alcohol or drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash.