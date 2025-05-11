U.S. News
May 11, 2025 / 10:37 PM

U.S. added to int'l human rights watchlist

By Darryl Coote
An international human rights monitor added the United States to its watchlist on Sunday over actions taken by the Trump administration. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
An international human rights monitor added the United States to its watchlist on Sunday over actions taken by the Trump administration. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The United States was added to an international human rights watchlist on Sunday over Trump administration attacks targeting civic freedoms.

CIVICUS, an international human rights monitor, said it added the United States due to "the Trump administration's assault on democratic norms and global cooperation."

As reason, it listed President Donald Trump's "unprecedented executive orders designed to unravel democratic institutions, rule of law and global cooperation" as well as its slashing of federal funding for organizations supporting those in need, the dismantling of USAID and reversals on justice, inclusion and diversity.

It also highlighted the Trump administration's crackdown on pro-Palestine protests through arbitrary arrests and student visa cancelations

"This is an unparalleled attack on the rule of law in the United States, not seen since the days of McCarthyism in the 20th century," Mandeep Tiwana, interim co-secretary general of CIVICUS, said in a statement.

"Restrictive orders, unjustifiable institutional cutbacks and intimidation tactics through threatening pronouncements by senior officials in the administration are creating an atmosphere to chill democratic dissent, a cherished American ideal."

The United States being added to the watchlist comes as the Trump administration has come under mounting criticism over its attacks on American democratic institutions.

It has been accused of ignoring due process rights in arresting and shipping hundreds of migrants to a notorious mega prison in El Salvador and has been condemned for its repeated attacks of the judicial system -- from calling for judges who rule against it to be impeached to arresting another on allegations of impeding an immigration-related arrest.

CIVICUS also highlight the Trump administration's attacks on press freedom as reason for its inclusion the list.

It pointed to the White House now determining which media outlets have access to presidential briefings and banning reporters covering political sensitive topics as proof.

"The Trump administration seems hellbent on dismantling the system of checks and balances, which are the pillars of a democratic society," Tiwana said.

