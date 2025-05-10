U.S. News
May 10, 2025 / 2:07 PM

Trump incentivizes voluntary deportation with Project Homecoming

By Simon Druker
Immigrants in the United States illegally are being told to voluntarily self-deport “or remain and face the consequences,” President Donald Trump warned in a new executive order. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 3 | Immigrants in the United States illegally are being told to voluntarily self-deport “or remain and face the consequences,” President Donald Trump warned in a new executive order. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Immigrants in the United States illegally are being told to voluntarily self-deport "or remain and face the consequences," President Donald Trump warned in a new executive order.

Trump signed the order this week establishing Project Homecoming, which will see the federal government provide "financial incentives to encourage and assist aliens illegally in the country to elect to depart from the United States."

The order directs the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security to "create a concierge service whereby any alien illegally present in the United States may arrive at an airport, with or without appropriate travel documents, book air travel to permanently relocate to a different country, and claim the exit bonus described in section 2 of this proclamation upon their successful return."

The Department of Homeland Security previously confirmed the exit bonus would amount to a $1,000 stipend.

It also lays out a 60-day window for people to voluntarily deport. Following that, the directive allows for the Department of Homeland Security to dedicate another 20,000 officers towards conducting an "intensive campaign to remove illegal aliens who have failed to depart voluntarily."

Since taking office, Trump has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to focus on arresting illegal immigrants for deportation using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The president alleges many of those detained are suspected of being members of gangs designated by the United States as terrorist organizations.

Hundreds of alleged illegal immigrants have been sent to the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, after the countries reached a deal to house them indefinitely.

In the executive order, Trump contends people illegally in the United States cost taxpayers more than $150 billion in 2023 in healthcare, food stamps, public housing, emergency medical services, education and shelter costs.

"Over the last 4 years, the United States has endured a full-scale invasion of aliens entering and remaining in the country illegally, causing a relentless onslaught of crime, vagrancy, violence, and death in countless American communities," Trump wrote in the executive order establishing Project Homecoming.

"This lawless invasion has also limited the capacity of American schools and hospitals to provide for American citizens and has diverted billions of dollars in Federal, State, and local social services from Americans in need."

In the order, Trump said ICE officials will continue deportation flights but admitted the procedure is expensive and not a large-scale solution.

"Removal flights of illegal aliens are a necessary aspect of immigration enforcement and upholding the rule of law, but they require substantial resources and manpower," Trump wrote.

"Therefore, the provision of financial incentives to encourage and assist aliens illegally in the country to elect to depart from the United States has the potential to save tremendous taxpayer resources, while restoring the sovereignty of our country."

The president's order authorizes the Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security and heads of other relevant executive departments and agencies "to create seamless processes for illegal aliens to rapidly depart the United States, including through available technological resources, such as the CBP Home application."

It stipulates the federal government will cover the cost of flights from the United States to the destination country.

