May 9, 2025 / 3:47 AM

Trump fires librarian of Congress

By Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump on Thursday fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, pictured here in June 2022. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, attracting swift and staunch condemnation from Democrats.

The Trump administration informed Hayden that she was fired in a two-sentence email on Thursday, a copy of which was obtained by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

"On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as the Librarian of Congress is terminated effective immediately," Deputy Director of Presidential Personnel Trent Morse wrote in the email.

"Thank you for your service."

No cause for dismissal was given.

Hayden is the first woman and first Black person to serve as the librarian of Congress, a position she has held since 2016. She was nominated by President Barack Obama and was confirmed by the Senate.

Her surprise dismissal prompted swift condemnation from Democrats who framed it as a continuation of Trump's attack on the independence of U.S. institutions and reversal of progress the country has achieved over decades.

"Donald Trump's unjust decision to fire Dr. Hayden in an email sent by a random political hack is a disgrace and the latest in his ongoing effort to ban books, whitewash American history and turn back the clock," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

"The Library of Congress is the People's Library. There will be accountability for this unprecedented assault on the American way of life sooner rather than later."

Heinrich, ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch, praised Hayden for bringing the Library of Congress to the people through initiatives that reached out to rural communities.

"While President Trump wants to ban books and tell Americans what to read -- or not to read at all -- Dr. Hayden has devoted her career to making reading and the pursuit of knowledge available to everyone," he said in a statement.

"Be like Dr. Hayden."

During his roughly 100 days in office, Trump has used executive powers to take greater control of independent and cultural institutions as well as to attack those that have promoted beliefs that his administration has worked to erase, such as inclusion, diversity and other so-called progressive ideas.

In March, Trump signed an executive order directing the Smithsonian to eliminate "divisive" and anti-American ideology" from its museums, pointing to exhibits that "promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive."

He also named himself chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, seemingly in opposition to its having hosted performances he disagreed with for promoting so-called woke ideology. The move prompted many performances and performers to cancel shows.

"[Hayden's] dismissal is not just an affront to her historic service but a direct attack on the independence of one of our most revered institutions," Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement.

"This is yet another example in the disturbing pattern of the President removing dedicated public servants without cause -- likely to fill the position with one of his 'friends' who is not qualified and does not care about protecting America's legacy.

"This move undermines the foundational principles of our democracy and erodes public trust in our institutions," she continued, calling on the Trump administration to provide a transparent explanation for her firing.

