Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2025 / 1:38 PM

Democrats decry being fired from Consumer Product Safety Commission

President Trump fires 3 Democrats on the 5-seat panel.

By Simon Druker
Share with X
President Donald Trump has fired three Democrats sitting on the five-member Consumer Product Safety Commission. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | President Donald Trump has fired three Democrats sitting on the five-member Consumer Product Safety Commission. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired three Democrats sitting on the five-member Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Former chair Alex Hoehn-Saric and Commissioners Mary Boyle and Richard Trumka Jr. are now all listed on the agency's website under the past commissioners section.

Trumka confirmed the move in an Instagram post.

"Last night, I received an email stating that the President wanted to fire me as Commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission," Trumka, who was appointed in 2021 to a seven-year term, said in the social media post.

Related

"Of course, he did not give any reason why. However, it immediately follows me doing two things that this administration is against: advancing solutions to protect the American people from harm, and stopping the legal firing of scores of public servants who do lifesaving work."

Trumka in the letter said the trio's removal came on the heels of a visit by members of the Department Of Government Efficiency, which had attempted to coerce the commissioners to "bring aboard" two DOGE officials.

"With no regard for the safety and well-being of the American public, the Trump Administration is seeking to dismantle the Consumer Product Safety Commission," Boyle said in a statement.

"I was fired illegally last night from my Senate-confirmed position as a CPSC Commissioner after I refused to be complicit with the efforts of DOGE to destroy the agency dedicated to protecting our nation's consumers."

Boyle, who has worked in some capacity for the agency for 15 years, also took aim at acting chairman Peter Feldman.

"Like the administration he seeks to impress, the Acting Chair - who has neither been nominated nor confirmed as chair -- demonstrates contempt for the very workforce he purports to lead, highlighting his unfitness for the position. He has publicly disparaged CPSC staff as 'bloated' and 'inefficient,' baseless claims that contradict his own past words as commissioner since 2018," she wrote.

Hoehn-Saric was also confirmed in 2021, while Boyle was appointed a commissioner with the consumer protection watchdog in 2022.

The agency has governance over more than 15,000 household products, including items for babies. It was founded by Congress in 1972 and had a budget in 2024 of $170 million.

"The President's action is unlawful and is part of this Administration's efforts to eliminate federal agencies, personnel, and policies that have made Americans safer," Hoehn-Saric said in a statement on X.

"The Federal Law establishing the CPSC, which has stood for 50 years and is valid under Supreme Court precedent, states that Commissioners can only be removed for malfeasance or neglect of duty. The President cannot credibly accuse me of such behavior," Hoehn-Saric continued.

Both men have said they intend to go to court over their dismissal from the agency.

"The President would like to end this nation's long history of independent agencies, so he's chosen to ignore the law and pretend independence doesn't exist. I'll see him in court," Trumka said in a video statement on Facebook.

Latest Headlines

Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
May 9 (UPI) -- Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter died Thursday at the age of 85. He was appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and retired in 2009 after serving nearly 20 years on the court.
Trump suggests reducing China tariff rate to 80%
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump suggests reducing China tariff rate to 80%
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump appears ready to lower tariffs on China after he announced on Truth Social Friday that an 80% tariff on China seems right."
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton announced Thursday that Alexander Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of the Celsius cryptocurrency platform and Bitcoin mining company, has been sent
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
May 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reportedly opened an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump administration stops grants to Harvard, threatens tax exemption
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration stops grants to Harvard, threatens tax exemption
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education is stopping grant funding to the University of Harvard on the heels of President Donald Trump threatening its tax-exempt status.
Bison gores Florida man in Yellowstone National Park
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bison gores Florida man in Yellowstone National Park
May 9 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, according to park rangers, marking the first reported bison-related injury this year.
Trump fires librarian of Congress
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump fires librarian of Congress
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, attracting swift and staunch condemnation from Democrats.
Trump appoints former Fox News host as interim U.S. attorney for D.C.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump appoints former Fox News host as interim U.S. attorney for D.C.
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has appointed former Fox News host and ex-prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.
Virginia man sentenced to 30 years in ISIS crypto scheme
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Virginia man sentenced to 30 years in ISIS crypto scheme
May 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia resident has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for providing material and financial support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, known as ISIS, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military
May 8 (UPI) -- The Pentagon will begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from the military, according to a memo issued Thursday.

Trending Stories

Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+

Follow Us