Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2025 / 3:29 PM

Border officers say they apprehend woman transporting fentanyl in her vagina

By UPI Staff
Share with X

May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a crossing in Texas seized 113 grams of fentanyl earlier this week. Officials said the drugs allegedly were hidden in the vagina of a 40-year-old U.S. citizen.

Border patrol officials said the pedestrian border crosser was detained on Wednesday at the international crossing in El Paso.

"This is an exceptionally dangerous practice and could be lethal if the packaging were to fail during transport," said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. "It is best to not engage in smuggling activity, but especially this form. It is risky on many levels."

According to federal officials, border agents selected the woman for a secondary exam just before 3 a.m. During the inspection, officials said, the woman told officers she had a foreign object concealed inside her.

Agents took the woman to a medical facility, where an exam confirmed the presence of a concealed object inside the woman, officials said, adding that the alleged package of drugs was removed from the woman's vagina.

According to officials, the woman then was returned to the port of entry, where she was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security. She faces federal charges associated with the alleged smuggling act, officials said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge orders bail for Tufts University pro-Palestinian student detained by ICE
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Judge orders bail for Tufts University pro-Palestinian student detained by ICE
May 9 (UPI) -- Rumeysa Ozturk, the Tufts University doctoral student grabbed by ICE in Massachusetts and imprisoned in Louisiana, was granted bail from ICE detention Friday.
For second time in week, radar screens go dark at Newark airport
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
For second time in week, radar screens go dark at Newark airport
May 9 (UPI) -- Radar screens at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport shut off Friday for the second time in a week.
Democrats decry being fired from Consumer Product Safety Commission
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats decry being fired from Consumer Product Safety Commission
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired three Democrats sitting on the five-member Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
May 9 (UPI) -- Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter died Thursday at the age of 85. He was appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and retired in 2009 after serving nearly 20 years on the court.
Trump suggests reducing China tariff rate to 80%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump suggests reducing China tariff rate to 80%
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump appears ready to lower tariffs on China after he announced on Truth Social Friday that an 80% tariff on China seems right."
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton announced Thursday that Alexander Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of the Celsius cryptocurrency platform and Bitcoin mining company, has been sent
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
May 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reportedly opened an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump administration stops grants to Harvard, threatens tax exemption
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump administration stops grants to Harvard, threatens tax exemption
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education is stopping grant funding to the University of Harvard on the heels of President Donald Trump threatening its tax-exempt status.
Bison gores Florida man in Yellowstone National Park
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bison gores Florida man in Yellowstone National Park
May 9 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, according to park rangers, marking the first reported bison-related injury this year.
Trump fires librarian of Congress
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump fires librarian of Congress
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, attracting swift and staunch condemnation from Democrats.

Trending Stories

Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Trump fires librarian of Congress

Follow Us