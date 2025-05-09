Bison gores Florida man in Yellowstone National Park

A bison on Wednesday gored a Florida man visiting Yellowstone National Park. Photo by Jim Peaco/NPS/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, according to park rangers, marking the first reported bison-related injury this year.

The man, from Cape Coral, Fla., was gored by the bison at about 3:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The man was injured after approaching the animal too closely, the statement said.

"The individual sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel," the National Park Service said. "The incident is currently under investigation."

There are between 3,500 and 6,000 bison in Yellowstone, according to park statistics. Bulls can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds while cows can weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

The National Park Service said there were two reported bison-related injuries last year and one in 2023.

Since 1989, 25 people have been injured by bison, according to the park. Only two people have died as a result of bison encounters since 1872, it said.

The agency warns visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from bison and other large animals and at least 100 yards from bears or wolves.

"Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," it said.

On Instagram, the park posted a warning that reads: "Bison may look friend-shaped, but they already have all the friends they want. Keep your distance and don't make it awkward."