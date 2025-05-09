Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2025 / 2:00 PM

For second time in week, radar screens go dark at Newark airport

By Ian Stark
Share with X
An airplane takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., in 2022. For the second time in a week, air traffic control systems have briefly gone dark at the airport. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
An airplane takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., in 2022. For the second time in a week, air traffic control systems have briefly gone dark at the airport. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Radar screens at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport shut off Friday for the second time in a week.

ABC News reported that air traffic controllers were heard telling FedEx aircraft employees that their screens went blank and for the pilots to ask their companies to use its influence to get the screen issue fixed.

In a separate situation, a controller told a private jet on arrival to stay at or above 3,000 feet because of the radar outage in case the controllers couldn't make contact as the plane prepared to land.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported Friday that "there was a telecommunications outage that impacted communications and radar display at Philadelphia TRACON Area C, which guides aircraft in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport airspace," and that "the outage occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Friday ... and lasted approximately 90 seconds."

Related

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy posted to social media Friday, saying, "We should not be relying on air traffic control technology that came out during the glory days of Elvis [and] Duran Duran."

He added: "That's why we've unveiled a plan to build a brand new system and train the best and brightest air traffic controllers."

Duffy had outlined a plan Thursday to revamp the nation's entire air traffic control system, parts of which rely on components over 50 years old. He also said some towers will need to come down and be fully rebuilt, but the main focus will be on the replacement of outdated radar and communication systems.

An outage at Newark last week left ATC computer screens dark for between a minute and 90 seconds, which prevented controllers from being able to even speak with pilots of incoming and outgoing flights and resulted in a brief hold on departures.

The first incident caused several controllers to go on medical leave, as they considered it a traumatic event. Controllers can take at least 45 days away from their jobs and must be medically evaluated before they can return.

United CEO Scott Kirby said in a press release Wednesday that "all the flights in and out of [Newark Airport] are absolutely safe."

He added, though, that while Newark Liberty International is a crown jewel of the region and an international gateway for the United States, and that nearly 50 million people flew through there last year, "the truth is there are more flights scheduled there than the FAA can handle."

Latest Headlines

Border officers say they apprehend woman transporting fentanyl in her vagina
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Border officers say they apprehend woman transporting fentanyl in her vagina
May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at an El Paso crossing seized 113 grams of fentanyl earlier this week. Officials said the drugs allegedly were hidden in the vagina of a 40-year-old female U.S. citizen.
Judge orders bail for Tufts University pro-Palestinian student detained by ICE
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge orders bail for Tufts University pro-Palestinian student detained by ICE
May 9 (UPI) -- Rumeysa Ozturk, the Tufts University doctoral student grabbed by ICE in Massachusetts and imprisoned in Louisiana, was granted bail from ICE detention Friday.
Democrats decry being fired from Consumer Product Safety Commission
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrats decry being fired from Consumer Product Safety Commission
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired three Democrats sitting on the five-member Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
May 9 (UPI) -- Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter died Thursday at the age of 85. He was appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and retired in 2009 after serving nearly 20 years on the court.
Trump suggests reducing China tariff rate to 80%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump suggests reducing China tariff rate to 80%
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump appears ready to lower tariffs on China after he announced on Truth Social Friday that an 80% tariff on China seems right."
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton announced Thursday that Alexander Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of the Celsius cryptocurrency platform and Bitcoin mining company, has been sent
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
May 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reportedly opened an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump administration stops grants to Harvard, threatens tax exemption
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump administration stops grants to Harvard, threatens tax exemption
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education is stopping grant funding to the University of Harvard on the heels of President Donald Trump threatening its tax-exempt status.
Bison gores Florida man in Yellowstone National Park
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bison gores Florida man in Yellowstone National Park
May 9 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, according to park rangers, marking the first reported bison-related injury this year.
Trump fires librarian of Congress
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump fires librarian of Congress
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, attracting swift and staunch condemnation from Democrats.

Trending Stories

Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Trump fires librarian of Congress

Follow Us