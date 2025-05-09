Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2025 / 11:21 AM

Trump suggests reducing China tariff rate to 80%

By Ian Stark
President Donald Trump on Friday suggested lowering the tariff rate on China from 145% to 80%. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday suggested lowering tariffs imposed on China as he hinted at additional trade deals after reaching an agreement with Britain on Thursday.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that an 80% tariff on China "seems right" but said the decision would ultimately be up to Treasury Department Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump also urged China to "open up its market" to the United States in another post.

"Closed markets don't work anymore," Trump said.

A drop from the current 145% tariff to 80% would be considerable, but still could interfere with trade, especially as other countries pay far less and the United States announced a deal with Britain Thursday that lowers the U.K. baseline tariff to 10%.

Trump did not make clear whether 80% is a point of negotiation or set goal.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Trump simply replied "No," when asked if he would reduce tariffs on China.

In the meantime, there has been a serious drop in the movement of goods from China to the United States since current tariffs were instituted. According to data from the Port of Los Angeles, its Import Volumes are down over 12% from last week, and down more than 32% from this point last year. This could result in shortages of certain goods or price hikes in the near future.

Trump also indicated that he had "many Trade Deals in the hopper, all good (GREAT!) ones!"

Trump's posts came as Bessent departed for trade talks in Switzerland where he was set to "meet with the lead representative on economic matters from the People's Republic of China."

Latest Headlines

Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
May 9 (UPI) -- Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter died Thursday at the age of 85. He was appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and retired in 2009 after serving nearly 20 years on the court.
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton announced Thursday that Alexander Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of the Celsius cryptocurrency platform and Bitcoin mining company, has been sent
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
May 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reportedly opened an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Trump administration stops grants to Harvard, threatens tax exemption
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration stops grants to Harvard, threatens tax exemption
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education is stopping grant funding to the University of Harvard on the heels of President Donald Trump threatening its tax-exempt status.
Bison gores Florida man in Yellowstone National Park
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bison gores Florida man in Yellowstone National Park
May 9 (UPI) -- A 47-year-old man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, according to park rangers, marking the first reported bison-related injury this year.
Trump fires librarian of Congress
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump fires librarian of Congress
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired the librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, attracting swift and staunch condemnation from Democrats.
Trump appoints former Fox News host as interim U.S. attorney for D.C.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump appoints former Fox News host as interim U.S. attorney for D.C.
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has appointed former Fox News host and ex-prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.
Virginia man sentenced to 30 years in ISIS crypto scheme
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Virginia man sentenced to 30 years in ISIS crypto scheme
May 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia resident has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for providing material and financial support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, known as ISIS, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. to begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from military
May 8 (UPI) -- The Pentagon will begin immediately removing 1,000 transgender service members from the military, according to a memo issued Thursday.
Chicago reacts with surprise, excitement to local priest's ascension to pope
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Chicago reacts with surprise, excitement to local priest's ascension to pope
May 8 (UPI) -- Reaction was swift, widespread and boisterous in Chicago on Thursday after the Vatican announced the election of the first-ever pope from the United States, a native of Chicago's working-class South Side.

