Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2025 / 6:12 PM / Updated at 6:15 PM

Judge sets Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing for next week

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Erik Menendez confers with his attorney Leslie Abramson while his brother Lyle was giving testimony in Superior Court in Los Angeles on September 1993. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Erik Menendez confers with his attorney Leslie Abramson while his brother Lyle was giving testimony in Superior Court in Los Angeles on September 1993. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday set Erik and Lyle Menendez's resentencing hearing for next week after an evaluation considering the potential danger of their release showed a "moderate risk" of committing violence.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic set the hearing for Tuesday and Wednesday in Van Nuys, Calif.

Jesic is weighing whether they should receive less prison time than life in prison without parole on July 2, 1996. They have already been 35 years behind bars.

Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, could be eligible for parole immediately after being convicted on March 26, 1996, of their parents' deaths. Jose and Kitty Menendez, were killed on Aug. 20, 1989, and their children were arrested seven months later in 1990. There was mistrial on Jan. 13, 1994, because a jury couldn't reach a unanimous decision.

Related

The brothers said they killed their parents in self-defense after Lyle Menendez confronted their father about sexually abusing his younger brother.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman gave the results of "comprehensive risk assessments."

Psychologists conducted the assessments, which rank inmate risk levels as low, moderate or high.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the assessments earlier this year.

Psychologists found that Lyle minimizes rule-breaking, and displays narcissistic and antisocial characteristics, Hochman said in court. Erik is still vulnerable to the influence of others and is not willing or able to self-monitor, Hochman said.

As part of the assessment, Hochman noted that Erik was found with a smuggled cellphone in January, and Lyle was found with a smuggled device in November. Also according to the assessment, Erik allegedly bought and traded drugs and allegedly helped inmates commit tax fraud.

These violations occurred after Hochman's predecessor, George Gascon, said they were exceptional inmates and they should get a new sentence. Gascon noted they were furthering their education and programs to help other inmates.

But Hochman, who was elected in November, doesn't want a new sentencing, saying there are 16 "unacknowledged lies" the brothers have told about the killings. That includes they did it in self-defense.

The judge denied the recommendation for no new trial.

"If someone is willing to risk a rule violation while involved in resentencing, what does that say about conforming to standards of law outside a structured environment?" Hochman told reporters.

Mark Geragos, the brothers' lawyer, said the cellphone violations do not constitute a "super strike" - a serious felony crime. He said that should not "undercut what is 35 years of remarkable work by both brothers" in prison.

Geragos said he will have seven witnesses, including two experts, at the hearing.

More than 20 family members also want the brothers to be freed.

Gascon recommended last year that the Menendez brothers be resentenced to 50 years to life.

Latest Headlines

Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
U.S. News // 4 weeks ago
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
April 11 (UPI) -- A Southern California judge on Friday paved the way for a re-sentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez in the murder of their parents in 1989.
USPS board names FedEx director David Steiner as 76th postmaster general
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USPS board names FedEx director David Steiner as 76th postmaster general
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors announced Friday that former Waste Management CEO David Steiner and a board member of FedEx as the 76TH postmaster general.
3 ex-Memphis police officers found not guilty of state charges in Tyre Nichols' beating death
U.S. News // 2 days ago
3 ex-Memphis police officers found not guilty of state charges in Tyre Nichols' beating death
May 7 (UPI) -- Three former Memphis police officers on Wednesday were acquitted on all state charges in the death of Tyre Nichols two years ago after being convicted of federal charges in 2024.
Border officers say they apprehend woman transporting fentanyl in her vagina
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Border officers say they apprehend woman transporting fentanyl in her vagina
May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at an El Paso crossing seized 113 grams of fentanyl earlier this week. Officials said the drugs allegedly were hidden in the vagina of a 40-year-old female U.S. citizen.
Judge orders bail for Tufts University pro-Palestinian student detained by ICE
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders bail for Tufts University pro-Palestinian student detained by ICE
May 9 (UPI) -- Rumeysa Ozturk, the Tufts University doctoral student grabbed by ICE in Massachusetts and imprisoned in Louisiana, was granted bail from ICE detention Friday.
For second time in week, radar screens go dark at Newark airport
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
For second time in week, radar screens go dark at Newark airport
May 9 (UPI) -- Radar screens at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport shut off Friday for the second time in a week.
Democrats decry being fired from Consumer Product Safety Commission
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrats decry being fired from Consumer Product Safety Commission
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired three Democrats sitting on the five-member Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter dead at 85
May 9 (UPI) -- Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter died Thursday at the age of 85. He was appointed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and retired in 2009 after serving nearly 20 years on the court.
Trump suggests reducing China tariff rate to 80%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump suggests reducing China tariff rate to 80%
May 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump appears ready to lower tariffs on China after he announced on Truth Social Friday that an 80% tariff on China seems right."
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Celsius CEO sentenced to 12 Years for fraud, market manipulation
May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton announced Thursday that Alexander Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of the Celsius cryptocurrency platform and Bitcoin mining company, has been sent

Trending Stories

Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Trump appoints former Fox News host as interim U.S. attorney for D.C.
Trump appoints former Fox News host as interim U.S. attorney for D.C.

Follow Us