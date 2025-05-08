Trending
U.S. News
May 8, 2025 / 7:58 PM

Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport alleged members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador, which imprisoned them, after their temporary protected status was removed. File Photo by Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/UPI
The Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport alleged members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador, which imprisoned them, after their temporary protected status was removed. File Photo by Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether or not it can end temporary protected status for more than 500,000 people from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The Biden administration granted temporary protected status for 532,000 people from those nations, which gives them the ability to work and live in the United States while they have protected status, NBC News reported.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wants to end their temporary protected status, which lasts for up to two years, but a lower court ruling blocked that effort.

U.S. District of Massachusetts Judge Indira Talwani ruled the Trump administration can't arbitrarily remove the protected status and instead must address each individual's respective case before ending TPS and undertaking deportations.

Related

Solicitor General John Sauer said Talwani "nullified one of the administration's most consequential immigration policy decisions" and wants the Supreme Court to resolve the matter.

The Supreme Court has already received eight emergency requests filed by the Trump administration through March 28.

Many more cases are headed to the Supreme Court, which could swamp it with legal filings.

Federal district court judges have blocked Trump administration policies at least 17 times during President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Many of those rulings have been overturned by appellate and Supreme Court rulings, but some also have been upheld.

Shortly after being sworn in as president on Jan. 20, Trump signed several executive orders, including ending TPS status for many.

President Joe Biden, days before leaving office, extended TPS protections for many people from Venezuela, Haiti, Venezuela, and other nations.

Trump ordered an end to their TPS status to undertake mass deportations of those who do not self-deport.

Latest Headlines

FAA reveals plan for new air traffic control system
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA reveals plan for new air traffic control system
May 8 (UPI) -- The nation's aging air traffic control system will be replaced with one that is aimed at 21st-century needs while improving safety, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Thursday.
Cryptocurrency measure fails to pass in Senate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cryptocurrency measure fails to pass in Senate
May 8 (UPI) -- By a one vote margin, the Senate stymied a first-of-its kind measure designed to regulate cryptocurrency in the United States, with Republicans crossing party lines to derail the bill.
Secretary of State Rubio: Columbia University library takeover could lead to deportations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Secretary of State Rubio: Columbia University library takeover could lead to deportations
May 8 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the takeover of Columbia University's library by pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday could lead to deportations.
U.S. House votes to change name of Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. House votes to change name of Gulf of Mexico
May 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. House has approved a measure to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, the latest in a series of a Trump administration pledges to rename prominent American landmarks.
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
May 8 (UPI) -- Former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer Christopher Schurr's murder trial for the death of Patrick Lyoya ended in a mistrial on Thursday.
FEMA looking for new leader after acting administrator fired
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FEMA looking for new leader after acting administrator fired
May 8 (UPI) -- Acting administrator Cameron Hamilton was fired one day after telling members of Congress he did not think it would be in the public's best interest to eliminate FEMA.
Needed rain in southeast U.S. could become too much, trigger flooding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Needed rain in southeast U.S. could become too much, trigger flooding
A massive stalled storm will bring day after day of showers and thunderstorms to parts of the southeastern United States through the Mother's Day weekend, forecasters say.
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
WASHINGTON, May 8 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the Trump administration's deportations Thursday as Democratic senators accused the president of illegally sending U.S. citizens to other countries.
Trumps honor military mothers for their 'extraordinary sacrifices for family and country'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trumps honor military mothers for their 'extraordinary sacrifices for family and country'
May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump honored military mothers during a Thursday White House event.
Va. man convicted of sending thousands of dollars in crypto to ISIS
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Va. man convicted of sending thousands of dollars in crypto to ISIS
May 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced spend more than 30 years in prison for a crypto scheme that poured thousands of dollars into the hands of ISIS.

Trending Stories

Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
Sources: Trump administration might send deportees to Libya
Sources: Trump administration might send deportees to Libya

Follow Us