Secretary of State Rubio: Columbia University library takeover could lead to deportations

May 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the takeover of Columbia University's library by pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday could lead to deportations.

"We are reviewing the visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University's library," Rubio said Wednesday in a post on X. "Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation."

About 80 people were arrested after they stormed the university's library on Wednesday night and injured two university employees.

Many of the protesters wore masks and keffiyehs that covered their faces while they entered the university's Butler Library and would not disperse when told and then warned about a potential police response.

Columbia University Acting President Claire Shipman said the library's occupation was a "safety hazard" and called for help from the New York Police Department.

Shipman called it a "necessary step" to "assist in securing the building and the safety of our community."

"Disruptions to our academic activities will not be tolerated and are violations of our rules and policies," Shipman said. "This is especially unacceptable while our students study and prepare for final exams."

She said the university "strongly condemns violence on our campus, antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination, some of which we witnessed today."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the NYPD removed protesters for trespassing.

"New York City will always defend the right to peaceful protest," Adams said, "but we will never tolerate lawlessness."

The federal antisemitism task force commended Columbia University officials for their quick response to the library takeover.

Some international students throughout the nation have had their student visas revoked and at times have been arrested for participating in pro-Palestinian protests that led to violence and interfered with other students' educational opportunities.