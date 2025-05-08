Trending
U.S. News
May 8, 2025 / 2:17 PM

Trumps honor military mothers for their 'extraordinary sacrifices for family and country'

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump honored military mothers during a Thursday White House event. The president said military families sacrifice so all American families can be safe and free. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump honored military mothers during a Thursday White House event. The president said military families sacrifice so all American families can be safe and free. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump honored military mothers during a Thursday White House event.

The president said during the live-streamed event, "Each of the women here today has made extraordinary sacrifices for family and country. You've endured time away from your children, you've endured time away from everything. You've missed birthdays and holidays. You've missed so much."

Yet, Trump said, the burdens military spouses bear are not forgotten.

He added, "As military moms, you make these sacrifices in your family so that all our families can be safe and be free."

He went on to tell the military moms that the nation respects them for those sacrifices.

Melania Trump said, "Military mothers in America together have developed an extraordinary parallel journey. They're filled with stories of personal sacrifice, determination, loss and healing. Certainly only military mothers have experienced this level of grace resilience of American life."

She told the military moms, "I urge you to prioritize your well-being, nurture yourself for your strength is the bedrock of a brighter future for our children."

She said, "The sacred strength of women is a profound force."

Melania Trump planned to unveil a stamp commemorating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush later Thursday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
WASHINGTON, May 8 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the Trump administration's deportations Thursday as Democratic senators accused the president of illegally sending U.S. citizens to other countries.
Va. man convicted of sending thousands of dollars in crypto to ISIS
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Va. man convicted of sending thousands of dollars in crypto to ISIS
May 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced spend more than 30 years in prison for a crypto scheme that poured thousands of dollars into the hands of ISIS.
United States, Britain announce trade deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
United States, Britain announce trade deal
May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday morning that the United States is set to sign a trade deal with Britain.
Gates Foundation to double spending, close by end of 2045
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gates Foundation to double spending, close by end of 2045
May 8 (UPI) -- The Gates Foundation said Thursday it will accelerate spending to $200 billion over the next 20 years. The foundation will cease operations by the end of 2045.
OpenAI hires Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its CEO of Applications
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
OpenAI hires Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its CEO of Applications
May 8 (UPI) -- The artificial general intelligence research company OpenAI announced Wednesday it has hired current Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its head of Applications.
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
May 8 (UPI) -- In a rare public appearance at a time when the courts have come under attack, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts reiterated his support for judicial independence and his rejection of calls to impeach judges.
Man who drove into Jennifer Aniston's home charged with stalking, vandalism
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man who drove into Jennifer Aniston's home charged with stalking, vandalism
May 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County district attorney has announced felony stalking and vandalism charges against a man accused of driving a vehicle into the Bel-Air residence of actress Jennifer Aniston.
1 student killed, 2 wounded in stabbing outside southern California high school
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
1 student killed, 2 wounded in stabbing outside southern California high school
May 8 (UPI) -- One student is dead and two others were hospitalized following stabbing outside a southern California high school, according to authorities who are hunting for two suspects.
Judge warns Trump admin. that deporting migrants to Libya would defy court
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge warns Trump admin. that deporting migrants to Libya would defy court
May 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge has warned the Trump administration -- amid reports it plans to deport migrants to Libya -- that doing so would violate court orders prohibiting the government from shipping deportees to a third country.
U.S. to seek death penalty in inmate's murder
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. to seek death penalty in inmate's murder
May 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Wednesday announced it will seek the death penalty for an Oklahoma inmate charged with killing one cellmate and attempting to kill another.

Trending Stories

Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change

Follow Us