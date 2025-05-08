May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump honored military mothers during a Thursday White House event.

The president said during the live-streamed event, "Each of the women here today has made extraordinary sacrifices for family and country. You've endured time away from your children, you've endured time away from everything. You've missed birthdays and holidays. You've missed so much."

Yet, Trump said, the burdens military spouses bear are not forgotten.

He added, "As military moms, you make these sacrifices in your family so that all our families can be safe and be free."

He went on to tell the military moms that the nation respects them for those sacrifices.

Melania Trump said, "Military mothers in America together have developed an extraordinary parallel journey. They're filled with stories of personal sacrifice, determination, loss and healing. Certainly only military mothers have experienced this level of grace resilience of American life."

She told the military moms, "I urge you to prioritize your well-being, nurture yourself for your strength is the bedrock of a brighter future for our children."

She said, "The sacred strength of women is a profound force."

Melania Trump planned to unveil a stamp commemorating the life of former first lady Barbara Bush later Thursday.