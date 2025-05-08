Trending
U.S. News
May 8, 2025 / 7:26 PM

FAA reveals plan for new air traffic control system

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said changes are "economic and national security necessity."

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the nation's aging air traffic control system will be replaced with a modern system to improve safety and efficiency. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the nation's aging air traffic control system will be replaced with a modern system to improve safety and efficiency. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The nation's aging air traffic control system will be replaced with one that is aimed at 21st-century needs while improving safety, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Thursday.

"We are seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system," Duffy said in a Federal Aviation Administration news release.

"Decades of neglect have left us with an outdated system that is showing its age," Duffy said. "Building this new system is an economic and national security necessity, and the time to fix it is now."

The new systems will enhance safety, lessen delays, and unlock the future of air travel, the news release stated.

Related

It also will ensure air traffic controllers have a reliable system to effectively manage and direct air traffic at the nation's airports.

Duffy said a coalition that includes labor and industrial interests is helping to design a modern system that greatly improves upon the existing one.

Industry experts in March affirmed the need to modernize the nation's air traffic control system.

The proposed plan has four components for improving infrastructure: communications, surveillance, automation and facilities.

It seeks to replace old telecommunications systems with new fiber, wireless and satellite technologies at more than 4,600 sites and install 25,000 new radios and 475 new voice switches.

The plan also requires replacing 618 radar systems that have exceeded their intended life cycles.

The number of airports participating in the SurfaceAwareness Initiative is to increase to 200 and reduce the number of close calls between aircraft.

The FAA also seeks to build six new air traffic control centers, which would be the first new ones in six decades.

Installing new hardware and software for all air traffic control facilities will standardize their operations, while adding 174 new weather stations in Alaska will improve air travel safety there.

Aerospace accounts for 5% of the nation's gross domestic product, which equals $1.25 trillion and supports more than 2 million jobs, according to the FAA.

Aviation "is one of the nation's most important national security, economic and geostrategic assets," the FAA's BrandNew Air Traffic Control System report says.

"It is critical the United States acts now to invest and modernize a National Airspace System that supports the future and moves beyond the 1960s," it concludes.

No price tag or timeline has been placed on the plan, which was announced after the Trump administration in February fired hundreds of FAA probationary workers.

Latest Headlines

Cryptocurrency measure fails to pass in Senate
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Cryptocurrency measure fails to pass in Senate
May 8 (UPI) -- By a one vote margin, the Senate stymied a first-of-its kind measure designed to regulate cryptocurrency in the United States, with Republicans crossing party lines to derail the bill.
Secretary of State Rubio: Columbia University library takeover could lead to deportations
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Secretary of State Rubio: Columbia University library takeover could lead to deportations
May 8 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the takeover of Columbia University's library by pro-Palestinian protesters on Wednesday could lead to deportations.
U.S. House votes to change name of Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. House votes to change name of Gulf of Mexico
May 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. House has approved a measure to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, the latest in a series of a Trump administration pledges to rename prominent American landmarks.
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
May 8 (UPI) -- Former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer Christopher Schurr's murder trial for the death of Patrick Lyoya ended in a mistrial on Thursday.
FEMA looking for new leader after acting administrator fired
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FEMA looking for new leader after acting administrator fired
May 8 (UPI) -- Acting administrator Cameron Hamilton was fired one day after telling members of Congress he did not think it would be in the public's best interest to eliminate FEMA.
Needed rain in southeast U.S. could become too much, trigger flooding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Needed rain in southeast U.S. could become too much, trigger flooding
A massive stalled storm will bring day after day of showers and thunderstorms to parts of the southeastern United States through the Mother's Day weekend, forecasters say.
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
WASHINGTON, May 8 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the Trump administration's deportations Thursday as Democratic senators accused the president of illegally sending U.S. citizens to other countries.
Trumps honor military mothers for their 'extraordinary sacrifices for family and country'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trumps honor military mothers for their 'extraordinary sacrifices for family and country'
May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump honored military mothers during a Thursday White House event.
Va. man convicted of sending thousands of dollars in crypto to ISIS
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Va. man convicted of sending thousands of dollars in crypto to ISIS
May 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced spend more than 30 years in prison for a crypto scheme that poured thousands of dollars into the hands of ISIS.
United States, Britain announce trade deal
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
United States, Britain announce trade deal
May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday morning that the United States is set to sign a trade deal with Britain.

Trending Stories

Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
Sources: Trump administration might send deportees to Libya
Sources: Trump administration might send deportees to Libya

Follow Us