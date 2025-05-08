Trending
May 8, 2025 / 7:38 AM

United States, Britian to announce trade deal

By Ian Stark
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump, seen here together in Washington in February, are set to announce a trade deal between the United States and Britain. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday morning that the United States is set to sign a trade deal with Britian.

"The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come," Trump said Thursday in a post to his Truth Social account. "Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our first announcement."

Trump closed the post with a notification that "Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow."

The White House is slated to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday from the Oval Office to officially proclaim the deal, which would be the first trade deal the United States has made since Trump announced a slew of tariffs against most countries around the globe.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will also declare the deal from an unannounced location at around the same time Thursday.

Britain was not hit with the higher levies some other countries received when Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs in April but was struck with the minimum global 10% duty. Britain already runs a trade deficit with the United States.

