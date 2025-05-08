OpenAI hires Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its CEO of Applications

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday announced that Instacart CEO Fidji Simo will join the company as CEO of applications. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- OpenAI announced Wednesday it has hired current Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its head of Applications.

Fidji, already an OpenAI board member, will transition out of her position at Instacart and officially join OpenAI later this year, according to a blog post from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

"Fidji brings a rare blend of leadership, product and operational expertise, and genuine commitment to ensuring our technology benefits everyone," said Altman.

As Applications CEO, Simo will facilitate the company's basic functions.

Applications connects a group of business and operational teams that come together to decide how the overall company is responsible for how its research impacts the world.

"So excited to be joining OpenAI and contributing to its mission," Simo posted to X Wednesday, as she thanked Altman for the opportunity."

"It will be such a privilege to work with such a talented team on one of the most important and ambitious endeavors in history."

She also stated she will remain CEO of Instacart for the next few months and stay on as its board's chair.

Altman also said he will stay in his role of overall OpenAI CEO, but with the addition of Simo will increase his focus on the company's Compute, Research and Safety Systems.