May 8, 2025 / 5:02 AM

Man who drove into Jennifer Aniston's home charged with stalking, vandalism

By Darryl Coote
The man accused of crashing into the home of Jennifer Aniston, seen here on Feb. 24, 2024, was charged with stalking the actress and vandalism. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
May 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County district attorney has announced felony stalking and vandalism charges against a man accused of driving a vehicle into the Bel-Air residence of actress Jennifer Aniston.

The district attorney, Nathan Hochman, announced the charges, with an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm enhancement, Wednesday against 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle of New Albany, Miss.

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities, Hochman said in a statement, vowing to aggressively prosecute "those who stalk and terrorized others" to ensure they are held accountable.

According to the district attorney's office, Carwyle crashed his vehicle through the front gate of Aniston's home, stopping in her driveway, at about 12:20 p.m. PDT Monday.

He was detained by Aniston's security guards before being arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Aniston was reportedly home during the incident.

The crash caused "substantial damage" to the home, the district attorney's office said.

However, the crash appears to be the culmination of years of harassment.

The district attorney's office said Carwyle is accused of sending Aniston unwanted social media messages, voicemails and emails going back to at least March 1, 2023.

Carwyle is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. The district attorney's office said prosecutors intend to request that the court to set statutory bail at $150,000.

Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the 1990s hit sitcom Friends, though she has dozens of TV and film credits spanning from the late 1980s to the present.

