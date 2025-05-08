Trending
U.S. News
May 8, 2025 / 1:40 PM

Va. man convicted of sending thousands of dollars in crypto to ISIS

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Attorney General Pam Bondi (pictured speaking during a press conference on immigration enforcement at the Department of Justice Building in Washington, D.C., in February) said, "If you fund terrorism, we will prosecute you and put you behind bars for decades." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Attorney General Pam Bondi (pictured speaking during a press conference on immigration enforcement at the Department of Justice Building in Washington, D.C., in February) said, "If you fund terrorism, we will prosecute you and put you behind bars for decades." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man has been sentenced spend more than 30 years in prison for a crypto scheme that poured thousands of dollars into the hands of ISIS.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa of Springfield, Va., was convicted of one count of conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and four counts of providing and attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

He received a sentence Wednesday of 364 months behind bars for "his efforts to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and [ISIS]."

Chhipa was found guilty of having sent money to female ISIS members located in Syria, which was partially used to support ISIS fighters and to help female ISIS members escape from prison camps.

Related

Chhipa used social media to raise funds online, then both receive the money electronically or by hand, and then convert the cash into cryptocurrency and send it to Turkey, where it would be further smuggled to ISIS in Syria.

From approximately October of 2019 through October of 2022, Chhipa sent more than $185,000 to ISIS.

"This defendant directly financed ISIS in its efforts to commit vile terrorist atrocities against innocent citizens in America and abroad," said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a press release Thursday. "This severe sentence illustrates that if you fund terrorism, we will prosecute you and put you behind bars for decades."

U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia said that "Chhipa knowingly and persistently collected and provided a considerable amount of money to fund the violence of an organization bent on forcing their extremist ideology on others."

Latest Headlines

Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
WASHINGTON, May 8 (UPI) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the Trump administration's deportations Thursday as Democratic senators accused the president of illegally sending U.S. citizens to other countries.
Trumps honor military mothers for their 'extraordinary sacrifices for family and country'
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Trumps honor military mothers for their 'extraordinary sacrifices for family and country'
May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump honored military mothers during a Thursday White House event.
United States, Britain announce trade deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
United States, Britain announce trade deal
May 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Thursday morning that the United States is set to sign a trade deal with Britain.
Gates Foundation to double spending, close by end of 2045
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gates Foundation to double spending, close by end of 2045
May 8 (UPI) -- The Gates Foundation said Thursday it will accelerate spending to $200 billion over the next 20 years. The foundation will cease operations by the end of 2045.
OpenAI hires Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its CEO of Applications
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
OpenAI hires Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its CEO of Applications
May 8 (UPI) -- The artificial general intelligence research company OpenAI announced Wednesday it has hired current Instacart CEO Fidji Simo as its head of Applications.
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
May 8 (UPI) -- In a rare public appearance at a time when the courts have come under attack, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts reiterated his support for judicial independence and his rejection of calls to impeach judges.
Man who drove into Jennifer Aniston's home charged with stalking, vandalism
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man who drove into Jennifer Aniston's home charged with stalking, vandalism
May 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County district attorney has announced felony stalking and vandalism charges against a man accused of driving a vehicle into the Bel-Air residence of actress Jennifer Aniston.
1 student killed, 2 wounded in stabbing outside southern California high school
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
1 student killed, 2 wounded in stabbing outside southern California high school
May 8 (UPI) -- One student is dead and two others were hospitalized following stabbing outside a southern California high school, according to authorities who are hunting for two suspects.
Judge warns Trump admin. that deporting migrants to Libya would defy court
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge warns Trump admin. that deporting migrants to Libya would defy court
May 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge has warned the Trump administration -- amid reports it plans to deport migrants to Libya -- that doing so would violate court orders prohibiting the government from shipping deportees to a third country.
U.S. to seek death penalty in inmate's murder
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. to seek death penalty in inmate's murder
May 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Wednesday announced it will seek the death penalty for an Oklahoma inmate charged with killing one cellmate and attempting to kill another.

Trending Stories

Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack

Follow Us