1 student killed, 2 wounded in stabbing outside southern California high school

May 8 (UPI) -- One student is dead and two others were hospitalized following stabbing outside a southern California high school, according to authorities who are hunting for two suspects.

Police were notified of the stabbing in front of Santa Ana High School at about 3:25 p.m. PDT Wednesday, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a statement.

The victims have been identified has teenage boys. The deceased victim was 14 years old, authorities said.

All three were transported to local hospitals, two in stable condition. A third victim, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition, succumbed to his injuries not long afer, authorities said.

"The wounds on the victims were stab wounds, so we believe that the weapon used was a knife," Santa Ana police officer Natalie Garcia told reporters during a press conference.

She said police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene on foot. She described them as Hispanic males who may also be students at the school or at another nearby institution.

School police told authorities that the stabbing could be gang related, she added.

The Santa Ana Unified School District said the stabbing occurred shortly after the dismissal of students.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed and with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence," it said in a statement.

On Thursday, there will be an increased police presence at the school and crisis counselors will be made available for area students who may require such services.

"We are committed to providing a safe, caring and supportive environment for all students and staff," Santa Ana USD said.