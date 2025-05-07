Trending
U.S. News
May 7, 2025 / 5:30 AM

U.S., Chinese trade officials to hold talks this week in Switzerland

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Shipping containers at Port Jersey container terminal in Jersey City, N.J., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
Shipping containers at Port Jersey container terminal in Jersey City, N.J., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- High-ranking U.S. and Chinese officials will meet this week to discuss trade issues, according to officials from both Washington and Beijing, marking the first formal economic talks between the two countries since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on China.

Since taking office just over 100 days ago, Trump has imposed tariffs of 145% on China, prompting Beijing to invoke its own punitive retaliatory tariffs of 125%, sparking a trade war between the two global economic powers that has rattled markets.

The two countries have been in discussions on the issue since at least last month, but Washington and Beijing acknowledged separately on Tuesday that they would engage in high-level talks this week in Switzerland involving U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng of China.

The Treasury said in a statement that Bessent will travel to Switzerland on Thursday for talks with President Karin Keller-Sutter.

Related

But while there, he will also meet with China's leading economists.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative also confirmed in a statement that Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Switzerland.

On social media, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian confirmed that He, China's lead on China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, "will have a meeting the U.S. lead person, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent."

The specifics of the meeting were not released, but Lin stated that He would be in Switzerland from Friday to Monday for "talks with Swiss leaders and relevant parties."

China and the United States have seemingly been involved in talks since Trump imposed the tariffs in March and China imposed its measures in April.

Late last month, Trump told reporters that there had been "a little bit" of movement concerning negotiations with China.

"They want to make a deal, obviously," he said. "Right now, they're not doing business with us."

In an interview with Fox News, Bessent said they will meet on both Saturday and Sunday. He explained that he expects they will discuss de-escalating rather than the trade issues specifically.

"We got to de-escalate before we move forward," he said.

Latest Headlines

REAL ID requirement deadline for flights arrives after 20 years
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
REAL ID requirement deadline for flights arrives after 20 years
May 6 (UPI) -- Nearly 20 years after the passage of the REAL ID Act, the deadline to update to a compliant identification card arrives on Wednesday.
Another judge rules against Trump's use of wartime authority to deport migrants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Another judge rules against Trump's use of wartime authority to deport migrants
May 7 (UPI) -- Another federal judge has ruled against President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to deport Venezuelan migrants.
Jury orders Israeli firm to pay WhatsApp nearly $170M in damages
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury orders Israeli firm to pay WhatsApp nearly $170M in damages
May 7 (UPI) -- A federal jury in California has ordered Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO to pay WhatsApp nearly $170 million in damages for using the smart phone messaging application to spy on its users.
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
May 6 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday night that she will ask federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against two Mexican nationals accused of human smuggling.
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
May 6 (UPI) -- Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins on Tuesday accused Democrats of fearmongering while they oppose proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs workforce.
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
May 6 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were arrested and a "record-breaking" quantity of fentanyl seized across several states in a blow to one of the largest and "most dangerous" drug cartels in America, authorities say.
Gyre could jump-start tropical activity ahead of hurricane season
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Gyre could jump-start tropical activity ahead of hurricane season
The first tropical storm of 2025 could spin up before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, kicking off what is predicted to be a dynamic year for hurricanes.
Trump announces informal cease-fire with Houthis
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump announces informal cease-fire with Houthis
May 6 (UPI) -- The Yemen-based Houthis have "capitulated" and stopped attacking commercial and military shipping, President Donald Trump announced after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
May 6 (UPI) -- The Trump administration does not have to await the outcome of a federal appellate court challenge to enforce its ban on transgender military members, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
Partisan politics on display as Trump Cabinet members field budget bill questions
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Partisan politics on display as Trump Cabinet members field budget bill questions
May 6 (UPI) -- Trump administration Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday morning addressed respective House committee members' concerns as a new federal funding bill is prepared.

Trending Stories

Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
In second round of voting, Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor
In second round of voting, Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor

Follow Us