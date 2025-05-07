Trending
U.S. News
May 7, 2025 / 4:31 AM

Another judge rules against Trump's use of wartime authority to deport migrants

By Darryl Coote
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled against U.S. President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to depart migrants. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled against U.S. President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to depart migrants. Photo by Francis Chung/UPI

May 7 (UPI) -- Another federal judge has ruled against President Donald Trump's use of a wartime authority to deport Venezuelan migrants, saying his administration has failed to properly interpret the Alien Enemies Act or establish standing for its invocation.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein issued a ruling Tuesday that prevents the Trump administration from using the AEA to deport migrants from his jurisdiction in the Southern District of New York.

The ruling comes in a case brought by two plaintiffs identified by the initials GFF and JGO, who were detained in Orange County Jail before being transferred to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Texas on March 25. They were to be deported to El Salvador but were pulled off the plane following a temporary restraining order issued against their removal.

The pair have been returned to Orange County Jail as the Trump administration fights in court to remove them.

The AEA is a 1798 wartime authority the president can invoke under threat of invasion or predatory incursion to detain or deport immigrants based on their nationality. It has been used three times during the War of 1812, World War I and World War II, with the last instance resulting in Japanese residents being held in internment camps.

Trump invoked the AEA in mid-March under the claim that the United States was under invasion by Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang. He used the wartime authority to deport more than 200 people to El Salvador where the United States pays for them to be indefinitely jailed in the infamous Terrorism Confinement Center -- until a court order halted the deportations.

In his Tuesday ruling, Hellerstein, a President Bill Clinton appointee, chastised the Trump administration for its use of the AEA, stating that the presidential proclamation contradicts the act, which dictates that those deported under it be given due process.

"Conveniently, Respondents fail to mention another section of the AEA that imposes a 'duty' on the federal courts to give a 'full examination and hearing' to the Executive's 'complaint' against the alien, and to order the alien's removal only upon 'sufficient cause appearing,'" he said, quoting the act, adding that under it "removal may not occur except after notice and hearing."

After quoting several different definitions for "invasion" and "incursion," Hellerstein also stated that Trump's claims in support of the idea that TdA has committed invasion or predatory incursion of the United States "do not exist."

"There is nothing in the AEA that justifies a finding that refugees migrating from Venezuela, or TdA gangsters who infiltrate the migrants, are engaged in an 'invasion' or 'predatory incursion,'" Hellerstein wrote. "They do not seek to occupy territory, to oust American jurisdiction from any territory or to ravage territory. TdA may well be engaged in narcotics trafficking, but that is a criminal matter, not an invasion or predatory incursion."

The ruling is the lasted setback of the Trump administration's use of the AEA.

Last week, a Trump-appointed judge in Texas ruled the White House was illegally using the AEA to deport migrants.

Last month, the Supreme Court paused deportations of Venezuelan migrants held in Texas under the AEA.

Jury orders Israeli firm to pay WhatsApp nearly $170M in damages
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury orders Israeli firm to pay WhatsApp nearly $170M in damages
May 7 (UPI) -- A federal jury in California has ordered Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO to pay WhatsApp nearly $170 million in damages for using the smart phone messaging application to spy on its users.
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
May 6 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday night that she will ask federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against two Mexican nationals accused of human smuggling.
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
May 6 (UPI) -- Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins on Tuesday accused Democrats of fearmongering while they oppose proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs workforce.
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
May 6 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were arrested and a "record-breaking" quantity of fentanyl seized across several states in a blow to one of the largest and "most dangerous" drug cartels in America, authorities say.
Gyre could jump-start tropical activity ahead of hurricane season
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Gyre could jump-start tropical activity ahead of hurricane season
The first tropical storm of 2025 could spin up before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, kicking off what is predicted to be a dynamic year for hurricanes.
Trump announces informal cease-fire with Houthis
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump announces informal cease-fire with Houthis
May 6 (UPI) -- The Yemen-based Houthis have "capitulated" and stopped attacking commercial and military shipping, President Donald Trump announced after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
May 6 (UPI) -- The Trump administration does not have to await the outcome of a federal appellate court challenge to enforce its ban on transgender military members, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
Partisan politics on display as Trump Cabinet members field budget bill questions
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Partisan politics on display as Trump Cabinet members field budget bill questions
May 6 (UPI) -- Trump administration Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday morning addressed respective House committee members' concerns as a new federal funding bill is prepared.
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
May 6 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Tuesday a week after Carney's Liberal Party succeeded in elections.
Key GOP senator won't support Trump's pick for U.S. attorney for D.C.
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Key GOP senator won't support Trump's pick for U.S. attorney for D.C.
May 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin is not likely to get the job as a key GOP Senator said he won't support his confirmation.

