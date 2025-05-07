Trending
U.S. News
May 7, 2025 / 11:51 AM

Google partners with Elementl Power on three nuclear power projects

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Google and Elementl Power said Wednesday they are collaborating with to develop nuclear power projects with a goal of bringing more than 10 gigawatts online in the United States by 2035. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Google and Elementl Power said Wednesday they are collaborating with to develop nuclear power projects with a goal of bringing more than 10 gigawatts online in the United States by 2035. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Google and Elementl Power said Wednesday they are collaborating with to develop nuclear power projects with a goal of bringing more than 10 gigawatts online in the United States by 2035.

"Innovative partnerships like this are necessary to mobilize the capital required to build new nuclear projects, which are critical to deliver safe, affordable and clean base-load power and help companies advance their long-term net zero goals," said Elementl Power Chair and CEO Chris Colbert in a statement.

Google Global Head of Data Center Energy Amanda Peterson Corio said in a statement, "Google is committed to catalyzing projects that strengthen the power grids where we operate, and advanced nuclear technology provides reliable, base-load, 24/7 energy."

The companies will partner on nuclear power projects at three sites

Related

Google's role in the partnership is to commit "early-stage development capital to advance the development of three projects."

Each project is expected to generate at least 600 megawatts of nuclear power.

"This agreement is part of our continued work to source 24/7 base-load energy to support our operations and strengthen power grids. It also helps Elementl advance its goal of bringing significant nuclear capacity online by 2035," Google said in a statement,

Elementl Power Co-Founder and President Ryan Mills said in a statement, "My partners and I launched Elementl Power in 2022 to solve a critical industry need and serve as a catalyst for private capital formation in advanced nuclear projects. This partnership with Google represents a significant milestone in Elementl Power's growth trajectory."

In March Google joined Meta, Amazon and other big corporate energy users in a pledge to support nuclear energy expansion.

It's an effort to accelerate a rapid expansion of nuclear power.

In October Google announced that it would buy nuclear energy from several small reactors developed by Kairos Power, a California-based company.

The nuclear moves are Google's solution for providing the immense power required by AI without increasing its carbon footprint.

The first reactor in that deal is projected to be up and running by 2030 with more reactors coming online by 2035.

Latest Headlines

House Republicans advance budget bill that would increase fossil fuel production, mining on public lands
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
House Republicans advance budget bill that would increase fossil fuel production, mining on public lands
May 7 (UPI) -- House Republicans announced Wednesday that they advanced a budget bill that would increase fossil fuel production and mining of public lands.
Trump administration launches anti-Semitism probe into University of Washington
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Trump administration launches anti-Semitism probe into University of Washington
May 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration says it launched a review into recently alleged anti-Semitic activity at the University of Washington and its affiliated campuses.
Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi launches Senate bid
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi launches Senate bid
May 7 (UPI) -- With a focus on President Donald Trump, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D- Ill. announced his run for the U.S. Senate Wednesday.
Smokey Robinson sued by 4 women for sexual assault and harassment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Smokey Robinson sued by 4 women for sexual assault and harassment
May 7 (UPI) -- Four women who were previously employed by Smokey Robinson accused the Motown singer of sexual assault and harassment.
Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates steady amid tariff inflationary pressure
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates steady amid tariff inflationary pressure
May 7 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve Wednesday was expected to keep interest rates where they are rather than cutting them amid the economic uncertainty caused by Trump administration tariffs.
WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy, announces plans for its future
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy, announces plans for its future
May 7 (UPI) -- The WeightWatchers weight loss brand has filed for bankruptcy.
Second U.S. fighter jet falls off USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Second U.S. fighter jet falls off USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier
May 7 (UPI) -- A jet fell off the USS Harry S. Truman for the second time in roughly a week, officials said.
Columbia University to lay off 180 researchers due to Trump administration funding cuts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Columbia University to lay off 180 researchers due to Trump administration funding cuts
May 7 (UPI) -- Columbia University announced Tuesday it will terminate about 180 researchers as the college negotiates with the Trump administration over $400 million in federal funding that was pulled by President Donald Trump.
REAL ID requirement deadline for flights arrives after 20 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
REAL ID requirement deadline for flights arrives after 20 years
May 6 (UPI) -- Nearly 20 years after the passage of the REAL ID Act, the deadline to update to a compliant identification card arrives on Wednesday.
U.S., Chinese trade officials to hold talks this week in Switzerland
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Chinese trade officials to hold talks this week in Switzerland
May 7 (UPI) -- High-ranking U.S. and Chinese officials will meet this week to discuss trade issues, marking the first formal talks between the two countries since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on China.

Trending Stories

Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency

Follow Us