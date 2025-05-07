Google partners with Elementl Power on three nuclear power projects

May 7 (UPI) -- Google and Elementl Power said Wednesday they are collaborating with to develop nuclear power projects with a goal of bringing more than 10 gigawatts online in the United States by 2035.

"Innovative partnerships like this are necessary to mobilize the capital required to build new nuclear projects, which are critical to deliver safe, affordable and clean base-load power and help companies advance their long-term net zero goals," said Elementl Power Chair and CEO Chris Colbert in a statement.

Google Global Head of Data Center Energy Amanda Peterson Corio said in a statement, "Google is committed to catalyzing projects that strengthen the power grids where we operate, and advanced nuclear technology provides reliable, base-load, 24/7 energy."

The companies will partner on nuclear power projects at three sites

Google's role in the partnership is to commit "early-stage development capital to advance the development of three projects."

Each project is expected to generate at least 600 megawatts of nuclear power.

"This agreement is part of our continued work to source 24/7 base-load energy to support our operations and strengthen power grids. It also helps Elementl advance its goal of bringing significant nuclear capacity online by 2035," Google said in a statement,

Elementl Power Co-Founder and President Ryan Mills said in a statement, "My partners and I launched Elementl Power in 2022 to solve a critical industry need and serve as a catalyst for private capital formation in advanced nuclear projects. This partnership with Google represents a significant milestone in Elementl Power's growth trajectory."

In March Google joined Meta, Amazon and other big corporate energy users in a pledge to support nuclear energy expansion.

It's an effort to accelerate a rapid expansion of nuclear power.

In October Google announced that it would buy nuclear energy from several small reactors developed by Kairos Power, a California-based company.

The nuclear moves are Google's solution for providing the immense power required by AI without increasing its carbon footprint.

The first reactor in that deal is projected to be up and running by 2030 with more reactors coming online by 2035.