Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026

WASHINGTON, May 7 (UPI) -- The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense pressed top military brass over the last two days to promote readiness, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, given threats posed by China and other adversaries.

Defense officials highlighted key strategic initiatives to bolster military readiness, focusing on infrastructure resilience, energy independence and modernization efforts to address emerging global threats.

"The U.S. Army is a force that remains the backbone of our nation's defense and a critical pillar in ensuring global stability," appropriations subcommittee on defense Chairman Ken Calvert, R-Calif., said in opening remarks Wednesday.

"We will assess the Army's readiness to meet the challenges of the increasingly complex security environment, particularly as we look toward future conflicts including those that may unfold in the Indo-Pacific theater of operation," Calvert said.

The commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific region was a primary discussion at the readiness subcommittee. Adm. James Kilby, acting chief of Naval Operations, said the Navy was focused on strengthening its infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region to be ready to sail at a moment's notice against an adversary, most notably China.

Elected officials cited the importance of "hardening" military systems, which means maintaining and updating critical infrastructure such as electricity grids and ports to ensure they can withstand potential conflict scenarios.

Kilby emphasized the importance of building resilience, noting that potential conflicts highlight the need to strengthen critical systems like the electrical grid.

"That includes the electrical grid, all the supporting structures. ... We're dependent on each other," he said, explaining that these improvements would benefit not just one base, but all of them collectively.

Kilby also called for the Navy to increase its usage of quantum technologies in the coming years, underscoring a shift toward high-tech solutions to bolster national security.

Bolstering technology is a priority for the Army, as well, but with a heightened focus on artificial intelligence.

"I know the world is changing. Commercial technology is rapidly evolving, especially AI and autonomous systems," Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George said at Wednesday's hearing. "This is impacting the caricature of war. We understand that we must transform to stay ahead of our adversaries, and need to get better by 2026 and 2027, not 2030."

Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., who serves on the subcommittee on readiness, stressed the need to continue to invest in modernization and automation of key military production facilities, such as the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, which is a necessary part of the Army's supply chain to sustain military readiness.

"At the Rock Island Arsenal, a 946-acre island in the Mississippi River, but on my side of the Illinois-Iowa border, the Rock Island Arsenal is the largest government-owned and operated arsenal," Sorensen said. "We cannot ensure our troops have what they need without the Rock Island Arsenal."

Representatives brought attention to growing concerns over climate change, particularly rising sea levels and extreme weather events, which have the potential to disrupt energy infrastructure at key military installations.

Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Md., raised concerns about the vulnerability of military bases, such as Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Washington state. Subcommittee members also warned that the military is vulnerable to cyber threats and attacks on state-run energy grids.

"We need to focus on securing our energy infrastructure," Elfreth said, stressing the necessity of developing independent, reliable power sources like microgrids at military bases.

In response, Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney highlighted the implementation of microgrids at multiple installations, like Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina and the Marine Corps' Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

These systems, designed to operate independently from civilian power grids, are seen as crucial in ensuring that military operations can continue uninterrupted, even during emergencies.

Representatives expressed concern about the Army's ongoing transformation efforts, given recent changes in military procurement. Officials noted the Army has adjusted its approach to modernizing its vehicle fleet, focusing on the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle program.

By reducing procurement of certain vehicles, "We'll be able to take that and reinvest it and more rapidly modernize our light formations." Army Gen. James Mingus said.

The debate on military readiness coincided with the Trump administration's unveiling of the first $1 trillion defense budget, with commitments such as deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific.

Lawmakers and military officials emphasized the importance of adapting to emerging threats, whether technological, environmental or geopolitical.